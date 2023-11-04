Nine main Star Wars films and two spin-offs on the big screen is the balance of the galactic saga after decades of science fiction and fantasy. During this time, we have been able to see Yoda raising an X-Wing from the swampy waters of DagobahDarth Vader drowning his enemies by extending his hand or Luke Skywalker jumping several meters in the air.

The Force has many variants, even in the form of lightning for the Sith, but there is one power that we have only seen once in all the films. We are talking about the speed of the Force, which consists of the user being able to move quickly in a short period of time. In this way, you can cover large distances in a short time or dodge attacks without blinking.

When was the time you appeared in a movie? Well, shortly after the beginning of The Phantom Menace, specifically when Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn use it to escape from some droidekas who attack them on the Trade Federation ship. A small moment in which we can see the aforementioned power, but it never appeared in any other film beyond the one from 1999.

However, we have been able to see how Force users resorted to this speed in other products from George Lucas’ universe, even in a conflict as important as the Clone Wars. Mace Windu, Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker demonstrated their skill with this techniqueeven in the animated series of the mid-2000s. On the other hand, in the field of video games it has also been used in works such as Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

