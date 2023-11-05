Suara.com – Ashanty held a luxurious party to commemorate her 40th birthday celebration at the Seraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City on Saturday (5/11/2023).

Apart from inviting guest artists, Ashanty will also hold a prayer group to pray for Palestine.

Ashanty at her birthday press conference at Seraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Suara.com/ Tiara Rosana)

Therefore, Anang Hermansyah’s wife invited Ustaz Derry Sulaiman to lead the prayer.

“Finally we slipped in the middle of the event, I invited Ustaz Derry so we could pray together,” said Ashanty.

“Prayer is the most important, because apart from donations, prayers from all of us from people who may attend later will hopefully be effective,” he continued.

Apart from the joint prayer, Ashanty will also display a picture of the Palestinian flag on the monitor screen in her event room.

“Later we will also pray together, it will be funny on the videotron, it will look like there is a Palestinian flag. So it will still remind those there who are still surviving,” said Ashanty.

The mother of four said she did this to keep in mind the struggle that the Palestinian people are experiencing.

He doesn’t want to have fun and forget about the suffering of others.

At Ashanty’s birthday celebration a number of fellow artists were present such as Indra Bekti, Inara Rusli, Cut Meyriska, Ahmad Dhani, Mulan Jameela, and many more.

Mahalini and Fadhilah Intan were also present as the main event performers. Both of them will sing according to Ashanty’s request.