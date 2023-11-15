DavidGandy has been in charge of putting the glamor in this El Hormiguero program. The international model visited Pablo Motos for the first time to talk about what his life is like working for numerous brands.

On this occasion, the presenter wanted to know how it got started. Apparently, as he has said, it was in the most fortuitous way possible because a friend of his sent a photo to a contest without him knowing and thus managed to get the agency that still manages him today to notice him.

“I didn’t listen to what they told me to do”

Furthermore, he has also said that he did not listen to the advice they gave him, and it went very well for him. According to him, they used to take the thinnest models, but when they needed people for the legendary Dolce & Gabbana spot they were looking for someone stronger, and that’s why he took them.

“There weren’t many who could compete with me,” he concluded, telling how he managed to become the visible face of some of the best brands on the planet. You can not lose this!