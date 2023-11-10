Suara.com – British band Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) stopped its concert after performing several songs at Beach City International Stadium Ancol, North Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023).

Oliver Sykes CS immediately went backstage after performing the song Darkside. It is not known what brought them suddenly backstage. However, what is certain is that the audience was disappointed after the promoter announced that the concert would be stopped.

Ravel Junardy, CEO Ravel Entertainment di konser Bring Me The Horizon (Twitter)

Ravel Ravel Entertainment as the concert promoter appeared after the concert audience had waited for 30 minutes. They were even more disappointed after they found out that their favorite band had stopped the concert in the middle of the event.

“We had a problem on stage, so we have to stop the show tonight, we can leave in peace,” said Ravel Junardy, CEO of Ravel Entertainment.

Hearing that, the audience became even more enraged. Dirty words to blasphemy seem to come out of the mouth of hell.

“I apologize. It’s okay for you to curse at me. It’s okay for you to throw me,”

“I have assured the band that the problem is that we want to try our best. But tonight I apologize profusely and deeply that we cannot continue,” he continued.

Bring Me The Horizon concertgoers go up to the stage after the concert stops (Twitter)

This made Bring Me The Horizon fans feel annoyed. They also threw drink bottles at the man with glasses.

Seeing this, Ravel tried to calm the audience. However, this seems in vain.

“Please calm down, thank you once again,” he continued as he left the audience. Previously, the Bring Me The Horizon concert started at exactly 21.15 WIB. They immediately hit the stage with the songs Can You Feel My Heart, AMEN and Tearsdrops.

Unfortunately, just an hour into the concert, the members of the band Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) stopped the concert. They went backstage without explaining a word to the audience.