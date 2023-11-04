Controversies during launches are not exclusive to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and others that we have seen in recent years. 10 years ago, Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain was the subject of its own controversy due to the outfit of Quiet, played by Stefanie Joosten, due to her outfit.

The conversations revolved around the sexualization of the character due to the choice of his outfit, which also clashed with the military theme and serious tone of the story. The snowball became so big that he himself Hideo Kojima He ended up talking about that decision. As a summary: Quiet needs to wear little clothing because his mutation allows him to carry out a type of photosynthesis, being able to absorb nutrients to become stronger.

We know that Kojima’s justification did not resonate with a large part of the community, but… What does Stefanie Joosten herself think of all this? The actress has spoken about the whole matter in an IGN interview and her words are quite mediative, although she admits that things could have been done differently.

It’s been interesting to see the discussions about the character. Of course, I’ve seen them and read many different perspectives on the character at that time. And yet, I respect the decisions Kojima and his team made when designing the character. And also, of course, there is the option to create a visually appealing character. (…) so I respect the choices regarding the Quiet appearance.

But I also understand the perspective of people who are not so happy with the way she was portrayed. This game came out in 2015 and I think the gaming landscape has changed a lot since then. People are looking for more representation and I really understand that.





Despite everything, Joosten says she is proud of her work at Metal Gear Solid V and that I would work with Hideo Kojima again without a doubt if I had the opportunity again. The launch of the Metal Gear Master Collection has opened old wounds and this is one of them.

