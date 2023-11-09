On Wednesday evening (night in Italy) the third debate between the main candidates in the Republican primaries for the presidency took place in Miami, Florida. There were five participants: the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie; South Carolina Senator Tim Scott; former South Carolina governor and former representative to the United Nations, Nikki Hailey; and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The candidate considered widely favored was again missing: former President Donald Trump.

The candidates present mainly discussed foreign policy, also due to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, for which the United States is contributing with weapons and economic aid. There was also talk of the right to abortion, an issue to which the Republican Party is historically opposed and which has once again become central following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel it at a federal level in June 2022.

According to many observers, the candidates who stood out the most were Nikky Hailey, considered the one who emerged best from the debate, and Ron DeSantis, whose candidacy initially seemed promising but instead lost momentum. In many cases, however, the evening’s attention was devoted to Trump, who was holding a rally a few kilometers away while the debate was airing. Despite the many civil, state and federal trials in which he is implicated, Trump maintains a clear advantage over his opponents, and barring any major surprises, he is expected to win the party’s nomination.