Shortly before midnight local time, when it was 7pm in Italy, there was a strong earthquake in the north-west of Nepal: the local authorities speak of at least 54 people dead and dozens injured, but it is expected that the number go up.

According to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was of magnitude 5.6 and its epicenter was near Jajarkot, a city located about 400 kilometers northwest of the capital Kathmandu. The earthquake collapsed numerous buildings and caused damage especially in the provinces of Rukum and Jajarkot, where 28 and 26 deaths were confirmed respectively.

Rescue operations are complicated by the fact that communication lines are cut and that many locations are in mountainous and difficult to reach areas. The earthquake occurred while many people were already sleeping and was felt even in New Delhi, the capital of India, which is about 800 kilometers away as the crow flies.