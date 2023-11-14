NASA’s communication with the robots they have on Mars It is crucial so that they can take advantage of their technology and continue exploring the red planet. But due to a reason that is beyond their management capacity, they will not be able to maintain control of them. The only solution is to wait, but what is happening to them?

It may sound like a phenomenon to you. known as solar conjunction. This is the moment in which the Sun remains in the center and, just on each side, is the Earth and another object in space. It doesn’t necessarily have to be Mars, but in this case it is happening that way. During this conjunction, NASA experts will not be able to communicate with their robots.

It would be dangerous

From NASA they say that continuing to control the robots they have on Mars would be a problem and could not bring anything good. Due to this, they have made the decision to give these machines a “vacation” and leave them incommunicado during the period of two weeks that the solar conjunction will last. The shutdown occurred last Saturday and is expected to continue until the 25th of this month of November. Those two weeks of time will be what will be needed for a movement to occur in the position of the planets and for them to no longer continue to be on opposite sides of the Sun.

They say that, however, they expect the Mars rovers to continue sending status updates under a certain volume, even if only at a minimal frequency. What there will not be will be communications from the Earth, so something very serious would have to happen so that they would make the decision to do the opposite. In addition, there will be two full days in which they know that they will not be able to receive any signal from Mars, since it will be the time in which the Sun will be in a position in which there will be no view of the red planet from Earth.

What does NASA have on Mars?

The collection of robots and advanced machinery that NASA has on the Martian planet is of a high level. The space organization has invested millions in the exploration and analysis of the surface and already has a wide range of equipment that is sending information practically constantly. This is the case of the rovers, the vehicles known by the names Curiosity and Perseverance, but it also has a helicopter known as Ingenuity. In addition to this, NASA’s presence on Mars It is completed by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft and the Maven and Odyssey orbiters. These are, as you can see, a large number of advanced models that are helping to prepare the ground so that, in the future, it will be possible to live, as they wish, on Mars. This idea, more typical of science fiction movies and series, could become a reality in the coming years.

Everything we have told you before about the solar conjunction applies to all that equipment that NASA has on Mars, both the rovers and the helicopter and the orbiters. This is why the space agency does not want to risk a problem in one of your communications cause an order to be interpreted incorrectly and they may have an accident with one of the machines. For specialists, it is much safer to wait for time to pass and let their robots continue the work. Because, yes, apparently they will not have vacations, but will continue collecting samples and exploring Mars and then update NASA experts by sending everything at once.

The solar conjunction with Mars happens once every two years, but as NASA has more equipment on the planet, it is becoming a more delicate moment for its research work. Hence, in 2023, maximum precautions are being taken.