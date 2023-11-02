Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so you will find this information very interesting. We have news about its second DLC! Today its release date was confirmed, but its schedule is not so clear.

In this case we are talking about the time when The Indigo Disc, the second DLC of the game, will be released. It was confirmed that it would premiere on December 14 in Europe and Japanbut in America The official website mentions that it will be launched on December 13.

Does this mean it will be released a day early in America? Most likely not: it will simply be due to the time zone. When it launches, it will be December 13 in America and December 14 in Europe and Japan. That is why the DLC is expected to be released in the early hours of December 13 to 14 in Europe. The most likely time is 00:00 UTC on December 14 (1:00 am Spanish peninsular time, more times here).

What do you think? Remember that these Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

