Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi witnessed the opening and match of the Group A preliminary round for the 2023 U-17 World Cup, between the Indonesian National Team and the Ecuador National Team. The match took place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, East Java, Friday (10/11/2023) evening.

President Jokowi appears to be wearing a black suit. The Head of State was accompanied by PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir on his left and on his right was FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

To Erick’s left, you can see the Minister of Defense who is also the Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto. Then the Chairman of the MPR Bambang Soesatyo was also seen present.

Prabowo, who is also the Presidential Candidate of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, was seen wearing a white Indonesian national team jersey.

In the reporter’s photo, Jokowi and Erick appear to have happy expressions. In this match, Indonesia had to settle for sharing points 1-1 with Ecuador.

Indonesian U-17 national team player, Ji Da Bin, in action in the U-17 World Cup match against Ecuador at the Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11) evening. (doc. LOC WCU17BRY)

Indonesian vs Ecuador National Team

In this match, the U-17 Indonesian National Team took the lead through Arkhan Kaka’s goal in the 22nd minute. Seven minutes later, Ecuador was able to equalize through Allen Obando’s goal.

Next, the Indonesian National Team will face Panama. Meanwhile, Ecuador met strong opponents Morocco.

The second matchday match will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya on November 13 2023.