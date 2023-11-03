In today’s digital age, the threat comes not only from traditional computer viruses, but also from small devices capable of wreaking havoc. The most recent of these “hacker toys” is the Flipper Zero, a multifunctional tool with a dark facet which is wreaking havoc on mobile devices, and iPhones in particular are in the crosshairs.

Imagine enjoying your phone, and suddenly, a wave of pop-ups invades your screen, followed by unexpected restarts. This scenario is not the result of a malfunction, but rather an intentional attack. Like an annoying mosquito on a summer night, the Flipper Zero the “tamagotchi of hackers” has become public enemy number one of your technological peace of mind.

This device, which is marketed as a multi-purpose tool for geekscan easily transform into a bustling Bluetooth stalker, and even already has imitators in app form and build-your-own versions.

It has limited designs and editions, and great popularity among users and those curious about the world of hacking. It is easy to use and is updated from time to time, but some markets are already beginning to consider its withdrawal.

Among his “innocent pranks” he counts everything from the possibility of changing television channels to more invasive acts such as cloning hotel keys. Previously known for its ability to disrupt iPhones and iPads, it can now do so with all other operating systems as well.

The solution is simple, but you won’t like it

The only solution suggested so far It is as rudimentary as it is effective: turn off Bluetooth from the settings of your smartphone. But doing it while your phone is under constant siege is easier said than done.

This panorama reveals a Alarming vulnerability in RF-enabled devices (radio frequency), which until recently enjoyed passive security due to the lack of interest in exploiting their weaknesses.

At the moment, Being aware of your surroundings and occasionally turning off Bluetooth seem to be the only preventative measures.. This situation highlights the urgent need to reinforce the security of RF devices, in the face of increasingly sophisticated hacking tools.