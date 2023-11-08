I like few genres more than city ​​construction and little towns. Accumulating materials and reserves, growing the population, creating farms and barracks, managing resources, controlling the economy… There is something that I find inevitably attractive about this style of games.

However, there is a problem with them. I often find it tremendously difficult to drag others into my particular vice. They tend to be complex games in which you have to pay attention to a thousand things and, although after that first contact it is easy to end up falling, reaching that point is always a fairly steep upward slope. Maybe, precisely because of how it turns the tables, I liked it so much Discord.

Who doesn’t like a Roman Empire?

The idea behind Discord It is not far from that same concept. You have a board on which to shape a settlement in which to accumulate workers while you expand your empire based on ports, soldier barracks, trading posts and farms.

And not only that, which would be the basics, but you must also prepare for the future of different seasons of the year, comply with treaties, expand to obtain bonuses, create an aqueduct that helps you keep the population under control and, the most difficult yet , prepare for the secret raids of the Germans that can ruin your strategy when you thought you already had it under control.

You give this tirade to anyone who is not a regular or fan of board games and, after telling you to fry asparagus, they ask you to take Exploding Kittens or Unanimous, which is the one they control and are used to enjoying. But that is precisely where the beauty of this lies. Discord.

In making what is difficult easy, in creating quick rounds that are accessible to anyone, and in turning all those mechanics into something simple enough so that no one gets lost along the way and, at the same time, also deep enough so that turn after turn Begin to see for yourself and without too many explanations, where the trick is to end up having a chance of winning.

The perfect game to bring together novices and experts

The trick is in the method by which all these options are established. Three colored dice capable of landing, with the help of the board and some counters that are as striking as they are self-explanatory, a series of alternatives in each turn that are caught on the fly.

The idea is that in each turn there is someone in possession of those three dice and that, once thrown, this player keeps for himself the one that best suits him, or the one that can annoy the rest the most, leaving the other two at the mercy of the player. rest of the players to choose the value and color that can most help them advance.





The objective is to run out of workers in your hand, so everything you do, from creating buildings to dealing with enemy troops or shaping your aqueduct, will serve to ensure that at the end of each turn you have to steal as few of them as possible or , if you have played your dice well, you can even take the ones you have at that moment and return part of them to the bag.

Playing with chance in a masterful way, from the roll of dice and their choice to the attack events or the buildings that are available, Discord It is one of those games in which the winner can hardly be taken for granted as soon as the game begins, but far from becoming a frustrating experience because you do not get the right dice to materialize your next step, the immense variety of options you have at your disposal disposition will be more than enough so that you have the feeling of always moving towards your goal.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

In VidaExtra | From the elf of Zaragoza to the Pterodactyl of Barcelona: the game of the X-Files of Spain