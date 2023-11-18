It started out as one of the biggest hits for PS5 before reaching its first anniversary. For many, the perfect excuse to make the generational leap to PlayStation. Now, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic is in that painful limbo into which countless games fall, and the silence of all parties involved does not bode well. Intentionally omitted when talking about news, yes, but not forgotten enough by fans.

The problems were already coming from behind, for the record. In July 2022 we talked about the indefinite hiatus that its development had: Aspyr, the original developer, offered both Lucasfilm and Sony (the publishers) a vertical demo of the remake and they did not like the result. From there, everything has gone downhill.

Redoing everything was unsustainable for Aspyr in terms of budget and resources, but there was an ace up their sleeve: the same year as the announcement they were acquired by the more generous Embracer Group. The one who bought the million-dollar license The Lord of the Ringshis studios like Crystal Dynamics; So the mess was fixed by having the project pass into other hands. Today, Embracer Group is in trouble.

Los financial results from Embracer Group leave very crude readings: net sales of 942 million euros and 904 people out on the streets. A crisis that can only be understood if we put it in perspective, since after making astronomical purchases, its new main objective is to try to cut part of a debt that is currently valued at 1,290 million euros. And what about the return of Star Wars: KOTOR?

Of deleted trailers and not very diplomatic responses





There was never a date formally announced for the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic. Just the promise that it would come exclusively to PS5 and that they were also developing a version for PC. The information arrived in dribs and drabs and never from official channels. What’s more, it was Bloomberg that announced in August 2022 that Saber would shape the project based on the crisis after the demo.

The only exception we had was an absolute rebound: in 2023 PlayStation removed the trailer with which the remake was announced from its official accounts. Logically, Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic It’s not just any game and it didn’t take long for fans to realize it. Given this, the official response was that it was no longer possible to use the Star Wars theme song. A clarification that did not leave those who had been waiting for news for two years calm.

On Embracer’s part they have not wanted to get their fingers caught either. Back in May, he was asked Lars Wingefors, CEO of the group, on the state of the game. He chose not to answer.





Investor Question: “Could you please clarify the current status of the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake regarding its development status and what state it is in?”

Wingefors, CEO of Embracer: “My favorite question. (pause, while the questioner laughs) I have no further comments.”

A situation that was replicated again in November 2023, during the new investor meeting. Only this time Wingefors was much clearer about one specific aspect: why he wasn’t going to respond:





“I’ve realized that anything I say becomes a headline, so this is the only thing I’ll say about it.”

Which brings us to today. In the absence of official information, and with the issue of the development of the new Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, it was a matter of someone shedding new light on the game. Another thing is that it is good news.

Is there anyone working on a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake?





Recapping a little: the remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic was announced in 2021 with a single trailer that was recently removed. The CEO of Embracer Group, the great company behind the studies that are shaping it, is clear that he prefers not to talk about that specific game.

Both Saber and Aspyr, the developers, are affected by the crisis of an Embracer whose priority is to cut expenses and cushion a debt of more than one billion euros. Games like Dead Island 2 have helped, but others (like The Lord of the Rings Gollum) have not.

We know that Embracer’s priority is its own licenses. It would be missing more. In fact, they will give more space and prominence to Middle Earth and everything that has to do with The Lord of the Rings. Among other things, because they are the owners of the brand. And what about Star Wars?

In the absence of statements from Embracer, the closest thing to an answer regarding the future of the remake of KOTOR It comes to us from outside: as Jeff Grubb stated bluntly, on the official Twitch channel of the Giant Bomb media (starting at minute 57), there is no one working on it right now. Literally.

“I just want to clarify, there is no work on this game right now. Period. No one working on (the Star Wars KOTOR remake) in any way, at any studio.”

The definitive answer will have to be given by any of the parties involved in the process, so these statements must be taken with considerable moderation. But the context leads us to very clear conclusions: Star Wars is not a priority for Embracethe project is not cheap at all and much less complicated games are being canceled. 15 projects unannounced that we know of. To which must be added more than 7,000 employees (adding the recent 900) that are no longer in Embracer.

Initial plans suggested that the game’s original release was scheduled for late 2022. The outlook for us to see the remake of Star Wars: KOTOR It leaves very little room for optimism. But the greatest enemy is silence. In any case, the time has come to announce whether the game has been canceled or to formally deny the statements. Because we won’t be short of new games based on the galaxy far, far away.

