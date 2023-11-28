On November 17, 2023, the PlayStation Portal was launched, presented as a console that uses the Remote Play function to stream games from a PS5, using a Wi-Fi network. Device that since it was released, began to receive mixed opinions regarding its operation, among them those who claim that it has unacceptable levels of delay. Something that a YouTuber tried to deny by using it live, going through these same mistakes while he played.

Something that has not been new, since among the various content creators who want to test it live, trying to demonstrate that the device works perfectly, some have had terrible results, which ends in a bad experience. One of them has been Professor Gamer, a YouTuber with more than 130 thousand subscribers, who is dedicated to talking about video games on his channel. And recently, through a live broadcast, this YouTuber sought to demonstrate how well PlayStation Portal worked.

In this test, the youtuber tried to emphasize that the Portal worked fluidly, had good responsiveness and allowed playing without interruptions, the result of the experiment said just the opposite. In the transmission, which he later uploaded to his channel, you can hear him saying some phrases while playing, such as: “There is no stoppage, there is no jerk, and from the moment I updated it it works perfectly.” But unfortunately, while she was saying it, she sees the image stuck to her for a few seconds, contradicting his words.

That is why, without getting excited, he comments that: “or rather, it worked, because as you can see, PlayStation Portal is no different from other Wi-Fi streaming devices.” They transmit games via Wi-Fi in streaming and suffer from lag and image freezing, it is said.

All within an experiment that unfortunately leaves the PlayStation Portal somewhat poorly, which you can see in full in the following video.

