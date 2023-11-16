Óscar is having one of his most difficult moments in Pasapalabra because of the great streak that Moisés is going through in El Rosco. For example, he could do little last afternoon against the Riojan’s new 23rd. However, where he always finds an oasis is in La Pista. His statistics in this test are overwhelming in the 36 programs he leads.

On this occasion, the Madrid contestant has not caused any surprise either. Once again, he has been faster with the button, which is already driving his rival to despair. In addition, he has provided all the information about the song: title, band, lyrics…

“My goodness,” Roberto Leal repeated several times when confirming the new victory with five seconds left on his scoreboard. Furthermore, this triumph is one that has merit because it is not a particularly well-known song: Bad Moon Rising, by the American band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

It is true that rock is Oscar’s strong point, but it seems that there is no genre that can resist him. Tennessee, Danza Invisible… and even Bee Gees, imitating his falsetto in the last program. He is one of the greatest musicians that has ever passed through Pasapalabra!

Furthermore, the Madrid native has finally broken his losing streak in El Rosco: narrow victory in a very close duel against Moisés!

Oscar will regain the winner’s orange color in the next program, while Moisés will go through the Blue Chair because of a mistake… from a novel.