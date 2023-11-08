In recent weeks one of the main exhibition spaces and cultural centers in Paris, the Pompidou Centre, has been closed to the public for several days due to a strike called to demand greater clarity on what will happen to around a thousand workers during the long closure, between 2025 and 2030, scheduled to allow the renovation works.

Designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, the Pompidou Center is one of the most visited and recognizable buildings in Paris due to the architects’ decision to place the colored water pipes and ventilation ducts on the outside of the building , as well as for the tube escalator used to enter, outside the facade. At the beginning of 2021 it was announced that it would be closed for three years, between 2023 and 2026, to allow various maintenance interventions to be carried out, such as the modernization of the ventilation and heating systems and the removal of some asbestos elements . These are the largest interventions on the structure of the building after those carried out during the closure of 1997, which allowed the exhibition space to be expanded.

The decision to completely close the building, instead of keeping it partially open during the works, was made to reduce the times and costs of the operation. Last October the newly elected president of the Centre, Laurent Le Bon, had moved the closing date to 2025 to allow the many people who will arrive in Paris for the Olympics in the summer of 2024 to visit it. On that occasion Le Bon had also said that the idea of ​​being able to complete the works within three years, as previously expected by the government, seemed a little too ambitious to him, and he had extended the period by another two years, until 2030.

During the closure, visitors will still be able to use part of the services offered by the Center: the 400 thousand books of the Bibliothèque Publique d’Information, one of the largest public libraries in the city, will be temporarily housed in a building in the twelfth arrondissement, Le Lumière, while the works currently exhibited at the National Museum of Modern Art will be moved to other Parisian and French museums, and in some cases abroad.

However, it is not certain what will happen to the Center’s employees: the only ones who know for sure where they will work in that period are the workers of the Bibliothèque and those of the Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music. Nearly a thousand other people – administrators and theater staff, but also restorers and other employees – do not know where they will end up, and are not even sure that they will continue to have a full-time job from 2025.

For this reason, since 16 October some employees who are part of the National Union of Museums and Real Estate – which in turn is part of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of the five main French national trade unions – have called a strike, forcing the closure of the entire Center for several days. They demand that employees’ wages and bonuses remain the same during the closure period, and that they be assured that they will return to work at the Pompidou Center once it reopens.

The CGT said it had met with the Centre’s management and some representatives of the French government in recent months to try to ensure that all workers kept their jobs, but had failed to obtain satisfactory results or the written guarantees they are demanding. “After numerous meetings, the Ministry of Culture and the presidency of the Center Pompidou are not able to tell us when, how and where the workers, the museum’s collections and all the activities that form the identity of the Center will go,” said the union in a statement before announcing a first day of strike on October 16. “This lack of direction forces us to go on strike to get out of this situation of opacity.” However, two weeks later, on 5 November, the general secretary of the CFDT-Culture union Alexis Fritche told Le Monde that “the situation is stuck and we have not yet found a way out”.

For now, Le Bon has promised – not in writing – that «all staff with permanent contracts and public employees in service at the time of reopening will be reinstated in their jobs or in positions corresponding to their skills», and that in the meantime the staff will be reassigned between some warehouses in the north of Paris, the new Massy branch, scheduled to open in summer 2026, and the Grand Palais, another huge Parisian exhibition space where from 2025 the Center Pompidou will be able to host exhibitions in a space of approximately 2,800 square meters.

According to the president of the Centre, this is already “an exceptional and unique proposal”: he gave the example of the Pergamonmuseum in Berlin, “which will remain closed for 14 years without any solution of this type for employees”. However, unions remain suspicious because management has so far refused to codify these promises into a binding document.

After the initial participation of 209 people in the strike, the protests were limited to around fifteen workers, but Le Monde writes that a wider uneasiness is still circulating among the Centre’s employees, linked above all to the perception that Le Bon is not interested in their future and do not listen to their advice on matters in which they are experts. For example, Le Bon has decided that a part of the building – the south galleries, much loved by visitors to the Center because they offer a remarkable view over the rest of the city – will stop being an exhibition space and will be converted into a bit of a shopping center , a little in a restaurant. According to Le Monde, the employees in charge of the exhibitions were not included in the decision-making process.

Another example provided by Le Monde is that of the restorers, who have repeatedly pointed out that it would be better not to move the works very often, given their fragility. At the moment, however, it is expected that the approximately 100 thousand works currently exhibited or stored in the headquarters of the Center Pompidou will first be moved to various warehouses north of Paris in 2025, and then moved again to the new Massy location at the end of 2026. unions ask themselves why make two very expensive moves, with the risk of damaging the works, when the closure could be postponed for six months and the collection moved only once.

This year alone, several paintings that the Center Pompidou lent to a museum in Shanghai were damaged, partly during transportation, partly due to insufficient precautions taken by the Chinese institute in presenting the works to the public. Both the painting La Ville de Paris (1910-1912) by Robert Delaunay and Composition à la Main et aux Chapeaux (1927) by Fernand Léger were damaged after visitors tripped over them, as the museum had not protected them behind to a glass.

