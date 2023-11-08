Finally, the rumors were true (after years of false rumors), and Rockstar has announced ‘GTA VI’, the next and highly anticipated installment of its popular criminal simulation sandbox saga. The expectation was such that when Bloomberg announced that the announcement could be made soon, the company’s stock price skyrocketed.

Conjectures aside, the truth is that the announcement is here: as the media predicted, next December, at the beginning of December and coinciding with the company’s 25th anniversary, we will have the first trailer. He announced it with the following words and from the official Twitter account from the company Sam Houser himself:

We are very excited to inform you that At the beginning of December we will publish the first trailer from the next Grand Theft Auto. We hope to continue sharing these experiences with all of you for many more years.

Thank you so much,

Sam Houser

With this new data on the table, the truth is that there is still a lot to know if the leak from a year ago (which Rockstar confirmed as authentic) retains all its elements. Among other things, the key data were that the protagonists would be a man and a woman and that the action would take place in Vice City (Rockstar’s Miami), on a map that would reach more than double the size of GTA V.

