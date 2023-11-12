The Nintendo Store in New York is an ideal place to buy any product you can think of related to Mario, Link, Kirby, Samus or Captain Olimar. We have visited it and we show you what it is like!

After decades and decades of great video games, Nintendo has given rise to great franchises and characters, so it is clear that a store that is dedicated to selling merchandising about this is guaranteed success. Therefore, it makes all the sense in the world that the spectacular Nintendo Store is in the heart of New York, very close to the iconic Rockefeller Center.

A few days ago, we were able to visit the city that never sleeps for reasons that we cannot yet reveal to you (ahem, ahem). What we can do is show you what our visit to this place was like. Nintendo official storewhich we went to in the free time we had after seeing… things, secret things.

As you can see in the video that heads this content, the Nintendo Store offers everything that a fan (or not so fan) of the company could want. There are stuffed animals of all kinds (even Bowser’s nephews and each breed of Pikmin!), t-shirts from franchises like Mario Kart or Zelda, backpacks, cushions, action figures… And, of course, video games, many video games .

For having, they even have a small museum in which practically all Nintendo consoles are displayed (we have only missed the 64DD in that display case) and several spaces to try the latest games, with Super Mario Bros Wonder as the star, at the moment.

Although we feared the worst in terms of prices, because these stores usually suffer from that, the truth is that they were quite affordable. There were really cool t-shirts (especially the ones from vintage mario design) for about 20 dollars, about 19 euros, at the exchange rate. The smallest stuffed animals cost about $15, which is very reasonable.

In case one day you are lucky enough to travel to New York and you have time to visit the official Nintendo store, located at number 10 Rockefeller Plaza. You won’t regret it, although maybe your wallet will! If you want to visit closer places, remember to visit Kaoto Store or Chollo Games, in Madrid.