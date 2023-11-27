“An ancient wonder” in the heart of Andalusia, “the most unknown jewel of our country”, “a place that could be Petra, but is in Seville.” These are some of the things that have been said about the (increasingly viral) preserve of the Canteras de Osuna and, just scratch a little, to realize that it is no wonder.

Petra, in Jordan, is a Nabataean site famous for the amazing constructions carved into the same rock of the narrow valley in which it was built 25 centuries ago. The Quarries preserve (or, at least, the part that looks like the Jordanian city) was built in 2004 with the clear intention of turning it into the largest natural auditorium in Europe.

“It is not necessary to travel thousands of kilometers in search of architectural wonders that we can find in our country,” they said in another report. And I guess it’s true. What would they know how to do 25 centuries ago that we are not able to do now?

The “Petra of Andalusia”. Stone blocks have been extracted from the Coto de las Canteras de Osuna for thousands of years, but in the 60s it closed its doors. And in the following decades, as part of the movements to recover the country’s landscape and environment, they began to fill it. Until 1999, a local businessman Jesús Ramos rescued it to turn it into a space to hold events of all kinds.

In 2004, the property hired Francisco Valdivia to “make a series of sculptures and reliefs replicating Iberian works both outside and inside the quarry.” The result, as you can see in the images, is a very interesting proposal. In fact, it was Vargas Llosa himself who, after an event at the Coto de las Canteras, said that he felt “like in the heart of Petra” and inspired the popular “appellation.”

The best marketing campaign in recent times? The Coto de las Canteras is still a private initiative that (with greater or lesser support from the Ursaón city council and the Seville council) has played its cards well. It is evident that it is not so much an “Andalusian Petra” — a historical site — as a modern recreation reminiscent of the Jordanian city. And the fact that it has gone viral in recent times on the shoulders of a somewhat misleading media approach would be something funny, if it weren’t for the fact that it is a symptom of something bigger.

Although to see it in perspective we have to take a little trip.

Bilbao, 90s. The city of Nervión had been one of the most important ports in the world during the previous half century. Almost a third of all the steel in the world had been shipped in the estuary, but the 20th century had gone very uphill and, after the conversions of the 1980s, it had become “the least hospitable city in all of Spain.”

There was money and an industrial ‘elephant cemetery’, so the Bilbao authorities. They decided to build the “largest building of the century” as part of a series of measures that would recover the city, the estuary and the remains that the Basque industry had left behind when it died. That is where the decision to discard the reform of the Alhóndiga and the construction of the Guggenheim became not only a symbolic movement, but a move with a much greater urban scope. A play that went well.

Very good. To quote the BBC: “The new ultra-modernist structure attracted large numbers of tourists. The new income encouraged a regeneration of the city’s waterfront and new bars, cafes and other businesses emerged, many of them high-tech. There are currently six Michelin-starred restaurants in a city with a population of only 350,000.

Extraordinarily good. “In a very, very short time, the whole face of Bilbao really changed,” explained Hileman Waitoller.

So well, in fact, that it hinders analysis. And, in fact, the idea that the transformation of cities can be articulated through an iconic urban intervention is mainstream. To the point that cities like Madrid repeatedly consider the idea of ​​doing something similar to the Guggenheim: look for an iconic building that attracts tourists and gives substance to the city’s brand image.

But that is not enough. Of course, the “Guggenheim effect” forgets that nothing is achieved with a museum alone: ​​the museum was only one of the legs of a process that made the entire city around the Nervión rethink and radically transform itself on a physical level. , social and cultural. Without the latter, the former is only a decorative element.

The best example of this is perhaps Granada. The Nasrid capital, despite having the most visited monument in Spain, has historically been unable to use it as a lever for urban transformation. At the end of the day, a very high proportion of the millions of tourists who visit the Alhambra end up spending the night, consuming and spending money in the hotel complexes on the Costa del Sol.

The benefits and problems of putting tourism at the center. In recent years, the search for “tourist sites” (even if they are misleading) is a constant in places as attractive as Spain. After all, it is a relatively easy source of income to develop and for which the country already has an important infrastructure.

Apparently, it is about managing to “direct” part of the national tourist flow and reviving parts of the economy. But it has many ‘invisible’ consequences. Because as has been seen these months on the Cantabrian coast, betting on tourism means developing a decided ‘industrial policy’ that affects the rest of the productive sectors of society.

Spain is being filled with jewels, essential places, tourist attractions… But there is no great debate about where that takes us. And, as we have seen in recent years, it is time to discuss it out loud.

Image | James Narmer