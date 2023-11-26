The banks of the Tigris and Euphrates are considered one of the cradles of civilization. It is no coincidence that these rivers, and others from China to Egypt, created the necessary conditions for the emergence of the first civilizations in Eurasia and Africa. Now, this unique basin has now witnessed a renaissance, not social but ecological: that of the Najaf Sea.

The sea that returned. NASA has recently published two photographs that show the resurgence of the Bahr Al-Najaf, or Sea of ​​Najaf, a body of water located in the vicinity of the Euphrates River as it passes through the city of Najaf (Iraq).

The first image, taken a few weeks after the US invasion of Iraq, shows this lake when it had been practically wiped off the map; while in the second you can see the sea in August of this same year.

In this second image, the area covered by the lake is noticeably larger, and it can be seen how economic activity has returned to the environment in the form of large ponds of water dedicated to aquaculture. In the second image you can also see the growth of the city of Najaf.

How did it happen? The drying up of the Najaf Sea occurred as a consequence of droughts and the exploitation of water resources by the inhabitants of the region. So much so that the sea had become by the beginning of the 21st century a few irregular patches of water along the Wadi al Milh river, one of the tributaries of the Euphrates.

What almost disappeared due to a combination of natural and human circumstances has also returned due to a combination of factors. Among the socioeconomic factors linked to this reappearance is aquaculture, which has become present in the lake, and whose imprint can be seen in the satellite images in the high area of ​​the sea, to the northwest in the image.

On the edge of the cemetery. This second image can also be seen as the waters of the Sea of ​​Najaf reach the Iraqi city. In addition to the ponds dedicated to aquaculture, we can also see the two roads that cross the sea and join the two banks of the Wadi al Milh river.

The waters not only reach the city of Najaf, but also its cemetery. This is the largest cemetery in the world according to Guiness, with 9.17 square kilometers of area, the final destination of the bodies of millions of people. It is also where Ali Abu Talib, a key figure for Islam in the 7th century, is buried.

Eyes in the sky. The images published by NASA’s Earth Observatory were captured, respectively, by the Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 satellites.

The oldest was taken through the Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus (ETM+) instrument, capable of taking images with a resolution of 15 meters, each of which comprised 3.8 Gb of data.

The second image was taken with the Operational Land Imager, OLI instrument on Landsat 8. OLI also has a resolution of up to 15 meters and observes the Earth in different bands of the spectrum: visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared.

Quite a contrast. It may be surprising that lakes in areas as desert as Iraq are reborn at a time when southern Europe, and in particular Spain, is facing drought and a longer-term phenomenon: aridification.

This spring, for example, the images captured by another satellite, Sentinel, invited pessimism that has materialized in a persistent drought that we have not yet overcome despite the arrival of autumn.

A new hope? Perhaps the recovery of this sea can at least give a note of hope to the rest of the world. Over the last half century we have seen how the Aral Sea has disappeared from the maps. Perhaps it is the most striking case, but other environments such as the Dead Sea also suffer from a gradual loss of their waters as a consequence of human intervention and climate change.

In Spain we are also witnessing the effects of aridification on reservoirs throughout the territory. The situation today remains serious, but Najaf shows us that even in the most arid places water can be recovered if the right circumstances are met. Human intervention possibly being the main one of these circumstances.

Image | NASA Earth Observatory, Wanmei Liang