Suara.com – Last week at the FIFGROUP Gathering event with Media Editor, Margono Tanuwijaya, FIFGROUP CEO stated that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs are the backbone of the Indonesian economy.

So that growing and developing together with the microeconomic sector also becomes part of the aspirations of the financing company under PT Astra International Tbk – a national company which has 272 subsidiaries, including those operating in the automotive sector, financing services and insurance – this .

Then, on Wednesday (15/11/2023) FINATRA held a FINATRA Friends program workshop at the FIFGROUP office, Pasar Minggu Branch, Pejaten, South Jakarta.

This activity invites MSME entrepreneurs to take part in a workshop to learn about the market ecosystem or supply chain, and get to know in simple terms the supply chain, not only in the operations sector, but the chain from upstream to downstream. The way to learn is delivered interactively, there are games or games so you can understand the material quickly.

One of the FINATRA Friends Incubation Program participants who will market dimsum by hiring motorbike drivers with sales boxes (Suara.com/CNR ukirsari).

Riezky Candra Novariz, Microfinancing Partnership and Marketing Development Head FIFGROUP stated that in approximately 18 months FINATRA has provided services for MSMEs, a total of 14 thousand customers have received access to capital.

“Total financing reached IDR 913 billion from the projected IDR 1.2 trillion that was attempted to be disbursed to MSMEs as access to capital,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in the MSME sector served, the largest customer existence is groceries or retailers which reaches 50 percent, followed by 30-40 percent of food and beverages, land transportation, textiles, and autoparts with an achievement of 1 percent.

“We have customers who work in the automotive sector, such as having workshops and selling spare parts, but they are not yet our major customers,” continued Riezky Candra Novariz.

Otoparts or automotive spare parts are actually not a common thing for FINATRA, considering that its parent, FIFGROUP (Federal International Finance) itself has financing services for Honda motorbikes from PT Astra Honda Motor. Thus, the automotive sector in FINANTRA, which is still represented by earnings below one percent, is still referred to as a potential customer.

PT Astra Honda Motor as Astra’s value chain will be explored by FINATRA for the development of the automotive spare parts sector.

“PT Astra Honda Motor has an authorized AHASS (Astra Honda Authorized Service Station) workshop service. There are three types of services. One has sales, service and spare parts, there is one that only serves service and sales of spare parts, and the last one only sells spare parts “The second and third parts are what we will target for the development of the autoparts sector,” said Riezky Candra Novariz.

Through his explanation, opportunities remain open for MSME actors or entrepreneurs who choose the automotive sector. Also, as he mentioned, automotive repair and spare parts businesses are present in the FINATRA portfolio, although in a small percentage.

It is hoped that the automotive sector will also grow like other sectors included in Friends of FINATRA. Let automotive MSME entrepreneurs join this exciting program.