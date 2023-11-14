The TOP500 list brings together the 500 most powerful supercomputers from around the world and is renewed twice a year. It does so both in the month of June and in the month of November, and it was precisely now that the 62nd edition of said list was published. He has also done it with an illustrious protagonist and, yes, with a great winner.

Marenostrum 5. This pre-exascale supercomputer was planned in 2019 and will be launched—after some delays—in a few weeks. Despite this, it is already listed as the eighth most powerful supercomputer in the world, a spectacular milestone in a segment in which the protagonists have always been China (20.8% of systems, but only 5.8% of combined power over the total) and, above all, the United States (32.2% and a staggering 53% of combined power). This supercomputer is the successor to the spectacular MareNostrum 4, which is still located in the chapel of the Torre Girona.





The MareNostrum 4 continues to be a prodigy both for its features, now more modest, and for its location in the chapel of the Torre Girona.

Two is better than one. The MareNostrum 5 could be among the three fastest in the world, but that is not the objective, Mateo Valero, director of the BSC, told us a few months ago. Even so, it is the only supercomputing center with two entries in the top 20 of the Top500. As indicated by those responsible, these two entries include “both the general purpose partition, the largest in the world based on the well-known x86 computing architecture, and the accelerated partition, which will be the third most powerful in Europe and the eighth in the world and will allow advance research in areas as relevant as artificial intelligence and numerical simulation”.

Europe advances step by step. Apart from MareNostrum 5, there are two other important European supercomputers in that “top10”: LUMI, in Finland, and Leonardo, in Italy, occupy fifth and sixth position respectively. There is an even more ambitious project underway that we have already talked about: Jupiter, which will be exascale.

How we have evolved. The technological advance in this field has also been astonishing, and is demonstrated by a singular fact: the MareNostrum 5 consists of 4,480 cutting-edge chips with NVIDIA Hopper architecture, and each of them has “more than twice the power of the entire MareNostrum 1 installed in 2005”, which also occupied the entire chapel of Torre Girona, about 160 m2. At that time that supercomputer became the fourth fastest in the world in the TOP500 list of November 2004.

Frontier, excepcional. Since it appeared on the scene in the June 2022 list, the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (USA) has remained at the top of this prestigious list without anyone being able to cough it up. Its 1,194 PFlop/s performance is currently unattainable by its rivals, and in fact MareNostrum 5 barely reaches a tenth of that performance (138 PFlop/s).

Some go up, others go down. It is normal that after a certain time supercomputers that had been protagonists begin to be surpassed by newer and more powerful ones. The Japanese supercomputer Fukagu, which dominated the scene for some time, has been falling down the list and is now fourth although its power is still notable. The same has happened to Summit, which in 2018 took the throne from the Chinese supercomputer after five years of dominance by the Asian giant on this list. Now Summit occupies seventh position on the TOP500 list and beware, China is preparing a mysterious exascale supercomputer.

Aurora lags behind. Meanwhile, another of the main protagonists is the supercomputer at the Argonne National Laboratory (USA), which at the moment only reaches half its performance (585.34 PFlop/s) but will soon double its capacity. In fact, it will not stop there: it is expected that its evolution will turn it at some point – there is no clear date – into a supercomputer with more than 2,000 PFlop/s of maximum performance.

Efficiency also counts. Of course: it is much less efficient than Frontier: the latter consumes 22.70 MW of energy while Aurora, which performs approximately half as much, consumes 24.69 MW. This is what explains why Aurora is not on the Green500 list, which is parallel to the TOP500 and evaluates the efficiency of these supercomputers. In it, the Frontier is eighth and MareNostrum 5, sixth, which makes it, together with LUMI (seventh in efficiency) and Frontier, a particularly balanced supercomputer.

AMD gains ground against Intel (and El Capitan arrives). Intel has been the traditional winner in the world of supercomputing with its Xeon, but AMD’s EPYC processors are growing in popularity, and are already in 140 of the systems on the list, 39% more than a year ago. In fact, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is already preparing the launch of El Capitan, an exascale computer based on the AMD Instinct MI300A that is expected to exceed 2 exaFLOPS of peak performance. Those responsible expect In fact, this system will “captain”—wink, wink—the TOP500 list in 2024.

Image | BCS-CNS

