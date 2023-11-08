On Tuesday in the United States there were several local elections, as well as two constitutional referendums in the state of Ohio, those for the governors of Kentucky and for the state legislature of Virginia (all won by the Democratic Party), and the one for the governor of Mississippi (won by a Republican candidate), as well as those for numerous mayors and officials across the country. In many of these votes the issue of abortion rights was central, and contributed to various victories for the Democratic Party, even in states traditionally closer to the Republicans.

The most notable outcome was probably the Ohio referendum, which led to the inclusion in the state constitution of an amendment (approved by 56 percent of voters) making it impossible for the state to interfere in people’s “reproductive decisions.” In addition to the right to abortion, the amendment also provides protections for contraception and fertility treatments. The referendum also overturns a law passed by the state Congress that banned abortion as soon as the fetus’s heartbeat can be identified. In fact, it prohibited abortion after approximately 6 weeks from conception, when the mother often does not even know she is pregnant.

After the Supreme Court ruling which effectively canceled the right to abortion at a federal level, approximately twenty of the fifty American states have introduced restrictive laws that completely ban it or limit its possibility to the first weeks of the fetus’s life. In addition to Ohio, referendums had already been held in six other states, always won by supporters of the right to abortion, even in traditionally Republican contexts such as Kansas: in recent years in Ohio, traditionally a state swinging between Democrats and Republicans, elections had been increasingly won by conservatives.

The other referendum that was voted for in the state concerns the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes: this was also approved, and therefore marijuana will be legalized.

In Kentucky, governor Andy Beshear, of the Democratic Party, was reconfirmed. It is a notable victory considering that Kentucky is a historically very conservative state, which had voted by a large majority for Donald Trump, the former Republican president defeated in the 2020 presidential election. Beshear defeated Republican Daniel Cameron, currently attorney general of the state , the highest judicial office in the state.

Here too, the right to abortion was central to the electoral campaign: a local court temporarily blocked the entry into force of a very restrictive law, which Beshear had defined as “extremist”. Beshear had also vetoed another proposal to ban abortion after 15 weeks, which did not include exceptions even in cases of rape or incest. The Republican Cameron instead said he wants to respect what the local parliament decides.

In Mississippi, the outgoing Republican governor Tate Reeves was reconfirmed with 52 percent of the vote. He was one of the governors with the lowest approval ratings, also due to corruption allegations. Mississippi hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in more than two decades. His opponent was Democrat Brandon Presley.

In Virginia there was a vote to renew the state Congress and the Democratic Party obtained a majority in both houses. It’s a rather serious defeat for Republican governor Glenn Youngkin, elected in 2021, who is considered one of the most ascendant conservative politicians in recent years. Youngkin had asked voters to give the party a parliamentary majority and allow the approval of a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The Democrats also won in the other state where legislative elections were held, New Jersey.