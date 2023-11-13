A faction of Greece’s main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, has announced it has split from the party, accusing newly elected leader Stefanos Kasselakis of “Trumpian practices” and “right-wing populism”. Kasselakis had previously worked for the investment firm Goldman Sachs and had never held political office before being elected secretary in September. The splinter faction accuses him of wanting to abandon the left-wing anti-capitalist ideology underlying Syriza. The party became famous in 2015 during the serious Greek financial crisis thanks to its leader Alexis Tsipras, who however resigned this summer after losing to the conservative New Democracy party in June’s parliamentary elections.

The faction that left the party, called “Umbrella”, is led by former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and includes around fifty prominent members. The split came as Kasselakis said he wanted to expel three leading members of the faction, all former ministers, after weeks of harsh criticism of him by Tsakalotos and his allies. Former Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou, who leads her own faction, has decided to remain in Syriza, but has accused Kasselakis of having made offensive and divisive speeches and of using an “extreme right” vocabulary.