We can’t imagine you’d want the car equivalent of setting your money on fire, but just in case, we know which car you should still have.

To put it bluntly: cars depreciate. At least, most of them. In 95 percent of the cases, it makes buying a brand new car a bitter pill, because you just know that a significant percentage of the new price has already gone up in smoke after a few months or a year. There is one brand where buying new is a financial kamikaze mission and that is of course Maserati.

Maserati depreciates the fastest

This is evident from research by iSeeCars. Based on the average depreciation over five years compared to the new price of almost all car models, a top and flop list was drawn up for value retention. There are three(!) Maseratis in the top 10 and the only reason the Grecale is not there is because it has not been around for even five years. The Levante is in eighth place with 57.8 percent or $55,828 in depreciation. On average, you lose more than $11,000 per year on a Levante.

Ghibli

In terms of absolute hard monetary figures, the Maserati Ghibli isn’t ridiculously worse at $58,623. However, the cheaper Maserati sedan is cheaper than the Levante, so the percentage is higher at 61.3 percent. Losing sixty percent of the new price in five years is not easy.

Quattroporte at a lonely height

It could always be worse, as the Ghibli takes third place. We’ll take a look at the entire top 10, because first let’s take a look at the king’s depreciation of Maserati and therefore the entire car world. The Quattroporte is undisputed at number 1. Here the percentage is not ridiculously higher than that of the Ghibli with 64.5 percent. No, rather the fact that 90,588 of your hard-earned dollars will go up in smoke after five years. It costs $18,117 per year to drive a Quattroporte.

Flop

The top 10 is also full of ‘the usual suspects’. Many cars from luxury brands, especially models that people no longer want since the high prices. For overview:

Maserati Quattroporte (64.5 percent / $90,588) BMW 7 Series (61.8 percent / $72,444) Maserati Ghibli (61.3 percent / $58,623) BMW 5 Series Hybrid (58.8 percent / $37,975) Cadillac Escalade ESV (58.5 percent / $63,885) BMW X5 (58.2 percent / $44,828) Infiniti QX80 (58.1 percent / $47,399) Maserati Levante (57.8 percent / $55,858) Jaguar XF (57.6 percent / $39,720) Audi A7 (57.2 percent / $48,917)

Second-hand

We mainly see a nice bridge to the second-hand market in the Netherlands, where it turns out that such a beautiful Italian beauty really doesn’t cost anything anymore. If you are not afraid of shady companies, you can pick up a first generation Quattroporte for 9,990 euros, although you can get a good offer for a few bucks more. The cheapest GTS (with work) costs 26,000 euros and for the cheapest second generation non-damaged car you pay 32,750 euros, which is indeed a depreciation of 103,000 euros in nine years. The same applies to the cheapest Ghibli and Levante, but we must say that these diesels with high mileage are also the versions that depreciate.

A Quattroporte of the depreciation generation, by @chrisc on Autoblog Spots.

Top

What do you need if you want to make the financially relatively strongest choice? The top 10 is a special list. We’ll just throw it in:

Porsche 911 (9.3 percent / $18,094) Porsche 718 (17.6 percent / $13,372) Toyota Tacoma (20.4 percent / $8,359) Jeep Wrangler (20.8 percent / $8,951) Honda Civic (21.5 percent / $5,817) Subaru BRZ (23.4 percent / $8,114) Chevrolet Camaro (24.2 percent / $10,161) Toyota C-HR (24.4 percent / $6,692) Subaru Crosstrek (24.5 percent / $7,214 ) Toyota Corolla (24.5 percent / $5,800)

If the special variants of the Porsche 911 are also included, then the 1st place for that car is very understandable. In any case, sports cars are known to be somewhat more stable in value. The ‘normal’ cars such as the Civic and Corolla in this list have to do with the crises that we have just left behind us, where the demand for new cars became so great (and could not be met) that second-hand cars, whether or not not far above their current value, flew over the counter like hot cakes.

In short: Porsches retain their value, Maseratis are financial disasters. Not surprising, but important.

