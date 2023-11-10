Suara.com – A number of Indonesian companies are now flocking to digitalize to ensure their businesses continue and grow.

However, it turns out that there are still many companies that have not successfully implemented digitalization in their business because of the various challenges they face, such as capabilities, complexity of technology and systems and company culture.

Peruri’s Digital Business Director, Farah Fitria Rahmayanti, said that to solve this problem, it is necessary to build a digital ecosystem that opens up opportunities for companies to collaborate with each other.

“To build a safe digital ecosystem, we need a dynamic way of thinking that is no longer compartmentalized,” said Farah at the Indonesia Digital Ecosystem Summit (IDES) 2023, quoted on Friday (11/9/2023).

Currently, Farah Peruri said, he has succeeded in creating a safe and trustworthy digital ecosystem through the digital security business.

As a result, he said, Peruri was awarded the award as the best company in building a digital ecosystem and has innovations that support future business sustainability.

According to him, Peruri’s digital business solutions services prioritize high-level security to protect electronic documents and information processed in the digital ecosystem, making them free from the threat of data manipulation or unauthorized changes that could harm users.

In addition, the electronic certificate issued by Peruri makes it possible to validate user identity in cyberspace so that users are guaranteed authenticity or authenticity.

“We are also challenged to think one step further forward with a more holistic approach so that the digital ecosystem in Indonesia can be created and synergized,” said Farah.

Meanwhile, the Government, in this case the PANRB Ministry, has also prepared a comprehensive plan to build Indonesia’s digital transformation, including building a digital ecosystem.

In accordance with President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) mandate to the PANRB Ministry to build digitalized public services to create an effective bureaucracy.