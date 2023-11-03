Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) ensures that the debate between presidential and vice presidential candidates (capres-cawapres) in the 2024 presidential election will not be much different from the method carried out as before.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari stated that the presidential-vice presidential debate method still refers to the 2019 presidential election.

“The basis is still Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (Election Law),” he said, Friday (3/1/2023).

He explained that there are five sessions in the 2024 presidential election debate which will later be divided between the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Of these, three sessions are for presidential candidates and the rest are for vice presidential candidates who will speak and debate about their vision, mission and views regarding leadership in Indonesia.

“There were five debates, three times for presidential candidates and two times for vice presidential candidates,” he added.

This distribution, he said, was to ensure that all candidates, both president and vice president, had sufficient opportunities to convey their ideas and plans to the public.

Regarding the time and place for the location, the KPU is still finalizing it.

This preparation includes determining the schedule and location for holding the presidential debate before discussing it with the political party team and the winning team for each presidential and vice presidential candidate pair.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the KPU would cooperate and coordinate with various media partners regarding the coverage system, especially in live broadcasting of the presidential candidate debate.

“Later we will discuss it with media friends, especially how to cover or broadcast live this debate via television, as we did in the 2019 presidential election,” he said.

According to him, the announcement of the certainty of holding the presidential debate will be confirmed after the determination of the participants for the 2024 presidential election on November 13 2023.