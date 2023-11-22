The British newspaper Financial Times wrote that the United States would have foiled a plan to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil and that it would send a formal warning to the Indian government, implicitly accusing it of being involved in the affair. The news comes a few months after Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, explicitly accused the Indian government of being responsible for the killing of another Sikh separatist, this time on Canadian soil.

According to the Financial Times, the United States would have discovered a plan to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen considered one of the leaders of the Sikh separatist movement for the foundation of Khalistan, a sovereign state that should arise in the Punjab, an Indian region on the border with Pakistan. Pannun is also the spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based non-governmental organization that supports the Khalistan independence movement. The Indian government has always considered the movement a threat to its national security.

It is not yet clear whether the assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun failed because the FBI actively prevented it or whether those who were organizing it stopped after diplomatic protests from the United States towards India. One of the Financial Times’ sources said the formal US warning came to India in June after a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, a confidential, non-public indictment was also filed in a New York district court against at least one alleged perpetrator of the murder attempt, who had meanwhile left the United States. None of the US or Indian institutions contacted by the newspaper wanted to comment on the matter, as did Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The issue of the killings of Sikh community leaders emerged in September, when Justin Trudeau said national security agencies were investigating “credible allegations” that Indian government agents had played a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar , a leader of the Sikh separatist movement and a Canadian citizen (in this case the murder had been committed). The statement had led to several protests in India and had complicated relations between Canada and India, which had called Trudeau’s accusations “absurd”. According to various reconstructions, at least part of the information on Nijjar’s murder had been provided to Canada by the United States.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the United States considers India a fundamental element in the strategy to counter China’s influence: at the time of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar the US government had not openly criticized India, but the he had only urged them to collaborate with the Canadian authorities.

Sikh separatism has repeatedly been a source of tension between India and countries hosting large communities of Sikh people, accused of being too tolerant of a community that the Indian government considers a threat. In recent years the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the nationalist and right-wing party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved numerous laws aimed at affecting the rights of religious and ethnic minorities in India.