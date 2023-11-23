Hundreds of birds in the world have human names. Some examples are Anna’s hummingbird, Gambel’s quail, Lewis’s woodpecker, Bewick’s wren or Bullock’s oriole. They have been recorded as such with the American Ornithological Society for more than a century, since 1886. Sometimes the birds’ names have been changed, most often for scientific reasons, but most have remained the same all these years.

Until now.

They are names of racist historical figures. The problem is that many of the names of these birds belong to controversial historical figures, who have been slave owners or openly racist. The debate has been on the table for several years. An environmental group called Bird Names for Birds wrote to society leaders in 2019, pointing out the problems with honoring these names and demanding change.

They were talking, for example, about changing the name of a small prairie bird that had previously been named after the American Confederate general John P. McCown. In 2021, the society officially gave that bird the name “Thick-billed Longspur,” modifying its naming guidelines for “social justice reasons.”

The new measure. To avoid more similar cases, the scientific community has decided to start a name modification project that will affect about 80 species of birds found mainly in the United States and Canada. That’s about 6 or 7% of the total species in this geographic region. “We have come to understand that there are certain names that have offensive or derogatory connotations that cause people pain, and that it is important to change them, eliminate them as barriers to their participation in the world of birds,” explained Colleen Handel, president of the society. and biologist.

Because? The idea is to diversify bird watching and study and make it more accessible to people of all races. Many birds today carry names that come from white men with dark pasts. For groups like Bird Names for Birds, memorializing their names in this way is akin to building a statue in their honor.

The institution has agreed with them: “The exclusive naming conventions developed in the 19th century, marred by racism and misogyny, do not work for us today, and the time has come to transform this process and redirect attention to birds , where it belongs”.

Some controversial examples. The most priority changes will fall on birds whose names belong to enslavers, white supremacists and indigenous grave robbers. Among them is one of the most famous bird watchers in American history, John James Audubon. In fact, the National Audubon Society recently voted to change its name and distance itself from the enslaver who loathed abolitionists and, by his own account, once led a family of runaways back to their enslaver. The Cory’s shearwater and Audubon’s oriole were named in his honor.

The Hammond’s flycatcher, for example, is named after William Alexander Hammond, former surgeon general of the United States. Hammond held racist views toward both blacks and indigenous people, writing that the former had “physical or mental faculties little elevated above an organ grinder’s overalls.” Townsend’s loner might also surprise with the story of his namesake, John Kirk Townsend. His diaries describe his collection of skulls, stolen from native graves in the 19th century, to promote his theory that they were racially inferior.

The tendency. Although there were already petitions to rename the birds, the movement gained momentum in 2020, when large-scale cultural unrest occurred around racist and offensive names in other fields, such as sports teams and school buildings. We’ve seen a lot of change recently, especially in the wake of the racial protests that followed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The phenomenon is well summarized by Jorda Rutter, a bird expert, in this article in The Washington Post: “In North America, where indigenous tribes of what are now the United States and Canada found and named wild birds centuries before the arrival of European settlers, white people are credited with discovering them. White people were the ones who named the birds after other white people. And white people are still the ones who perpetuate these names.”

In Xataka | Our brain can be prejudiced even against our own race, even if we don’t even know it.