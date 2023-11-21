Last September, an Embraer 650 bound for Dubai almost entered Iranian airspace without authorization. The maneuver, which could have caused serious consequenceswas not premeditated: the business class plane had failures in the navigation system, a scenario that ended up compromising the autopilot.

According to OPSGROUP, two of the jet’s navigation units and the pilot’s and co-pilot’s iPads received an altered GPS signal. “We only realized there was a problem because the autopilot started turning left and right,” the crew members explained after the incident. Yes, this is not an isolated case.

More than 50 incidents with navigation systems

The aforementioned organization, which brings together pilots and flight technicians from around the world, points out that in the last five weeks more than 50 incidents with the navigation systems of commercial aircraft. Most have taken place in the Middle East, where jamming of GPS signals is common, but tampering is not.

In recent years, they explain, radio frequency interference has intensified. This activity, which aims to nullify the operation of positioning devices, seeks to affect the operation of missiles, drones and other types of weapons in war conflicts. But signal manipulation has just entered the scene, which can affect civilian aerial vehicles.

The main risk of tampering with GPS signals, according to specialists, is that current aircraft, even those with the most sophisticated avionics systems, modern and sophisticated, they are not able to realize that they are literally being deceived. This type of attack is capable of affecting other passenger aircraft navigation systems.

According to Forbes, in an incident with a Bombardier Challenger 604 heading to Qatar, the pilots saw the aircraft’s navigation instruments malfunction. After running out of GPS, the Inertial Reference System (IRS) was telling them that they had strayed by several kilometers. The Flight Management Systems (FMS), for its part, gave erroneous data.





Since the navigation systems did not return to normal, the pilots were forced to contact air traffic control to check their position and request new direction indications. In almost all recorded cases, commercial airplanes have resorted to air traffic information to be able to get to their destination without navigation systems.

“If the crew realizes something is wrong, their only recourse is to rely on air traffic,” says Todd Humphreys, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, in a Vice article. And OPSGROUP warns that there is no solution for this type of problem, which leaves airlines without much room for maneuver to prevent it.

Specialists consulted by The New York Times point out that it is difficult to identify who is behind the manipulation or interference of GPS signals. But there is evidence that Russia has used these methods at least in one base in Syria. Additionally, he is believed to have recently used jamming mechanisms to divert drones and missiles amid the conflict with Ukraine.

Imágenes: John McArthur | Caleb Woods

