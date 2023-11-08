The first reactions to The Marvels are very good, but what did they say about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to release its new installment, The Marvels. A story where Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) come together. The first reactions to the pre-release that can be read online say that it is very fun, a little chaotic but with very good action scenes. You can read them at this link.

So, this is great news, since after some information that the filming was a disaster, the budget shot up to 200 million and that it is the shortest in the MCU, we finally have something positive to hold on to.

But… Are the first reactions reliable?

We are going to review what people who previewed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) thought and which you can read at this link. Well yes, as you can imagine there are people who believe they have seen the best Marvel movie. Additionally, many viewers agreed that Kang was the best villain in the MCU and in fact, praised the special effects (seriously?).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

I don’t know what movie they saw, but the CGI was very bad, the movie left a lot to be desired and Kang is not bad, but he was not as imposing as other villains like Thanos, Hela or Ultron. For this reason, the third installment of Ant-Man is one of Marvel Studios’ big box office failures and only raised $476 million, much less than the two previous Ant-Man films.

Thor: Love and Thunder

While Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) was also Marvel’s best so far according to the first reactions that you can read below. The comments refer to humor, emotionality and the villain Gorr. But in reality, it is not that funny because the jokes are very childish, it may be somewhat emotional, but it is clear that it does not exploit the topic of cancer and while it is true that Christian Bale’s Gorr stands out, it may have been a bit left behind. socks.

Secret Invasion

We have also reviewed the first reactions to the Secret Invasion series that you can read here. They highlight that it is a great spy thriller and a very mature story. But it actually disappointed the fans a lot. Although it must be recognized that these first reactions were only from the first 2 episodes, therefore, people had not seen everything.

I won’t tell you what they said about The Flash (2022) because you would be amazed. You can read it here.

So… Do we pay attention to the first reactions to The Marvels? Leave us your comments. But I think the best thing is to go to the cinema and see it with our own eyes and it will be at that moment when we will know if it is good or bad. At least the post-credits scenes are supposed to be great.

The series and films mentioned are available on Disney plus with this link.