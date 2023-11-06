The question of what time we should have dinner is complex since the answer may depend on other related factors such as the time we have eaten or the time we are going to go to bed. Even so, The answer is probably: before. Or much before.

Taking care of what we eat is important: our body requires a varied diet that provides us with macro and micronutrients in balanced quantities. But when we eat it is something to take into account as well.

Spain is one of the Countries where dinner is served later: between 9 and 10 at night very often. It could be argued that this is because the lifestyle habits of Spaniards lag behind the clock (or rather it is our clocks that are ahead).

However, statistics on the time we go to bed in different countries vary significantly. For example, if we take into account the statistics on the time at which different countries go to bed from World Population Review, we can infer that bedtime varies little: countries such as Spain, France and Italy go to bed between 12:15 and 12:35; but so do countries like Norway or the United Kingdom.

Other studies, however, show more marked differences between countries, which could explain, at least in part, the difference between the difference between dinner times in different countries.

The answer to the question of when we should have dinner It depends to a certain extent on what we want to achieve.. Very often the question arises in the context of weight loss.

There are several studies that relate our circadian rhythms to levels of obesity or body fat. One from 2017, for example, observed a direct relationship between late food consumption and body fat levels.

There are two explanations for this phenomenon. The first has to do with the hunger we accumulate. The longer we delay dinner, the hungrier we will be, so we will eat more. This is important because the amount of calories we consume will have more important effects on our body mass.

The second is related to our circadian rhythms and would explain why, even eating the same thing, we can gain more weight by eating dinner later. “When you eat late at night you are going against your body’s circadian rhythm“explains Alexis Supan, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.

Some authors point out in this sense that the problem arises when our body begins to secrete melatonin, that is, when it prepares for sleep. It is at that part of the day when, according to this hypothesis, it is advisable to stop eating.

It’s not all about losing weight

However, the health of our body does not depend only on the fat it accumulates. late dinners They can cause discomfort due to the appearance of gastric reflux.also capable of harming our rest by not letting us sleep.

The appearance of reflux depends on various factors such as our diet and internal conditions of our body, but this phenomenon tends to occur during digestion, so if we want to avoid it coinciding with our sleeping hours, it is best to put time between bedtime. dinner and going to bed.

How long? Most experts point out that at least three hours must pass between dinner and our bedtime, although some extend this period up to four hours.

This means that if we want to go to bed at 11, for example, and assuming it takes us half an hour to eat dinner, we should sit down at the table around 7:30 in the afternoon. If we take the “average time” at which the Spanish go to bed, 12:30, we could have dinner a little later, around 9 at night.

There are other contexts in which schedules may vary. For example, people with type 2 diabetes must have greater control over the times at which they eat food.

Advance our habits to avoid eating in the last hours of the day It is not equivalent to being hungry at night. Sometimes it is better to satisfy that hunger than not to, even if this requires a late “snacking.”

Of course, in these cases we must prevent this “snacking” from coming in the form of unhealthy products to give priority to fruits and vegetables. It is also advisable to avoid drinks containing alcohol or caffeine before going to bed.

Imagen | Stefan Vladimirov