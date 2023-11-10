You arrive at the airport, you finally get on the plane and you think: “I’m going to relax on this trip.” However, you become the spectator of a spectacle, perhaps, not very reassuring. You look out the window at someone putting tape on one of the wings.

Although your concern may be completely reasonable, you shouldn’t worry. This type of scenario is repeated over and over again in different parts of the world. In addition, Boeing acknowledges, it is contemplated in the aircraft maintenance manual.

It’s not tape adhesivees ‘speed tape’

The truth is that it is not standard adhesive tape, but speed tape. We are talking about a product advanced engineering which is composed of a soft aluminum foil backing and coated with an acrylic adhesive.

These characteristics, according to the product page of one of the manufacturers, make the tape have thermal conductive and high resistance capabilities. Thus, it can be used on delicate and exposed parts of an aircraft, such as the fuselage or wings.

The page notes that a piece protected by this tape can resist “fire, weather, humidity and UV rays”. This is, without a doubt, a series of qualities worthy of the mantle of ‘Man of Steel’. But, seriously, let’s look at the specifications of it.

Neither Boeing nor Airbus manufacture this particular tape. One of the brands behind its development and marketing is 3M. As detailed on its website, “Aluminum Foil Tape 425 Silver”, for example, has the ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures ranging from -53 °C to 149 °C.

As we can see, we do not need to go into too much detail to discover that the characteristics of speed tape and standard adhesive tape are very different. However, despite its advantages, speed tape should only be used in very specific situations.

According to The Points Guy, the speed belt is a great resource for making temporary repairs on non-critical parts that can be repaired later. Also, it serves to improve aerodynamics and prevent the damaged part from continuing to wear out.

Of course, the permitted uses of speed tape on airplanes are clearly defined in the maintenance manual of each aircraft. Additionally, they can only be performed by trained maintenance technicians.

External damage is usually detected in routine pre-takeoff inspections. In one of them, in October 2019, the captain of a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000 discovered that a bird strike had caused a dent in one of the wings.

It was a small blow that had not caused complex damage. After prior authorization, the technicians were in charge ofand cover the affected area with speed tape so that the plane could take off without problems. But, we must mention, that this is not always the case.





3M Aluminum Foil Tape 425 Silver

Yes, air travel is still the safest form of transportation, but airlines don’t always lead by example with their maintenance protocols. Under this reality, some commercial aviation companies have been accused of improperly using speed tape.

The most resonant example, perhaps, is that of United Airlines, which was fined in 2022 with $805,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A penalty that, according to The New York Times, was the result of making 193 flights with incorrectly placed tape on three planes.

Aircraft manufacturers also often have their own setbacks. According to the FAA, some Boeing 787s are experiencing problems with paint adhesion. The recommended solution? Temporarily use speed tape in affected areas.

Now, when you see someone putting “tape” on an airplane, you know it’s tape. speed tape and that its use is contemplated in the maintenance manuals. Additionally, the task should be carried out by maintenance technicians trained in this type of temporary repairs.

Images: Chris Bainbridge

