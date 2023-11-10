“Appeal rejected” for Indi Gregory. The “deadline” on the detachment of the machines has been postponed “until Monday. In the meantime we are working on other routes”. Simone Pillon, a lawyer who follows the little girl’s family in Italy, announced it on .

-“It is alive, it reacts, it is vital, it is not a trunk”, stated the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, speaking of Indi Gregory, as part of the Forum ‘Kidnapped Europe: where to find it’, promoted by the Foundation Europe initiative, underway in Stresa (Verbania).

“If it’s not worth fighting these battles, what is worth doing and committing to? – he said – We have all seen the video of little Indi while she squeezes the finger of the person in front of her with her little hand: she is alive, she reacts, it is vital, it is not a trunk.” “Certainly she is a seriously disabled person, who has a serious, very serious illness which however deserves to be treated and not stopped by disconnecting the machines – added Mantovano – I don’t know who spoke about therapeutic obstinacy and what data he had for an evaluation of this type, the Our assessment is that every human life must be placed at the center of everyone’s attention.”

Meloni: “Transfer it to Italy based on the Hague convention”

“The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has written urgently to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom, requesting that the two countries officially collaborate to facilitate Indi’s transfer to Rome under the Hague Convention. Prime Minister Meloni wrote to Alex Chalk illustrating the urgent request presented yesterday” by the Italian consul in Manchester in his capacity as guardianship judge of Indi to the High Court of the United Kingdom. Appeal asking Judge Robert Peel to cede jurisdiction of the case under the 1996 Hague Convention. This is what was reported by Christian Concern, the British organization that is supporting the little girl’s parents in their battle. The request was reportedly made yesterday.

In the long letter addressed to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom “in order to raise awareness among the English judicial authorities”, Meloni asks to make it possible for the 8-month-old little girl “to be able to access the health protocol of a pediatric hospital in our country”. The letter aims to unblock the situation “in good time so that India can access this possibility, in the spirit of collaboration that has always distinguished the two countries”.

Read also