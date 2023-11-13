Then Gregory died. The heart of the 8-month-old English girl, suffering from a very serious mitochondrial disease, stopped beating at 1.45am on Monday morning. The announcement was made by the little girl’s father, Dean Gregory. Despite the long legal battle undertaken by the parents, on Friday the courts in the United Kingdom had ordered the cessation of vital treatments and the transfer to a hospice. “My daughter died, my life ended at 1.45,” says Dean.

After Indi’s death, “my wife Clare and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed.” Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, told LaPresse. “The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live, they also took away the dignity of dying in her home. They managed to take Indi’s body and dignity, but they will never be able to take her soul,” Dean continued. “I knew she was special from the day she was born, they tried to get rid of her without anyone knowing but Clare and I made sure she would be remembered forever,” concluded Dean.