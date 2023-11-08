“Judge Robert Peel stated that Indi Gregory’s life support will be removed starting from 2pm (3pm in Italy, ed.) tomorrow 9 November. The family, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, will appeal”. This is what Christian Concern reports, the organization that supports the parents of the little girl suffering from a rare mitochondrial DNA disease.

“This afternoon, Judge Robert Peel ruled that Indi Gregory’s life support must be removed at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham or in a hospice and not at home, against her parents’ wishes.”

Indi’s father: “They are trying to speed up her death, I have been threatened by hospital”

“I appeal to the British Government to allow Indi to go to Italy before it is too late. As a father I have never asked or begged for anything in my life, but now I beg the British Government to help me save our daughter’s life.” This is the heartfelt appeal of Dean Gregory, Indi’s father. “It is shameful that the hospital and the courts in the United Kingdom simply ignore the Italian Government’s offer,” Gregory said after the judge’s new ruling, according to Christian Concern, the organization that supports Indi’s parents. “I have had to face repeated threats from the hospital – he says – they tried to intimidate me and hasten Indi’s death, even when there are court orders pending. There seems to be no attention or compassion, only cruelty towards us as family”.

Before the sentence, explains the Christian Concern organization, “the leaders of the national health service NHS threatened to remove life support today, without the presence of family members”, despite the concerns raised by the family’s lawyers. “The father, Dean Gregory, was not in hospital at the time of the threat and said he felt as if he was having a heart attack when he was informed”, reports the organization, which recalls how the sentence was pronounced “despite the The Italian government granted citizenship to Indi and today issued emergency measures authorizing his transfer to the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome for specialist care.”

Yesterday Judge Peel held an urgent online hearing to resolve the dispute over where life support would be removed. With the exhaustion of possible legal steps at a national level and the expiration of the legal suspension, NHS leaders had already on Monday “threatened to withdraw Indi’s life support in hospital. This would have gone against a court-approved care plan under which the decision should rest with the parents”, the organization reviews.

The compassionate care plan prepared by the ‘Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust’ highlights that “parents should be helped to decide where compassionate care should best be provided. Options include a hospice, hospital or home. these options have benefits and the planning will be specific to the chosen location. Furthermore, Christian Concern highlighted, in his High Court judgment of 13 October, Justice Peel had stated that implementation of the Order and Care Plan “may take place at home or in a hospice, depending on the choice of parents”. Indi’s parents had asked for the extubation to take place at home, but the doctors refused. Peel also handed down two previous High Court rulings which blocked Indi’s transfer to Italy for specialist treatment and ruled it was in her “best interests” to die. (continued)

Administrative director Bambino Gesù Perna appointed curator

“At the request of Indi Gregory’s family, the Italian consul in Manchester Matteo Corradini, in his capacity as guardianship judge of the 8-month-old girl” today issued an emergency measure recognizing the authority of the Italian courts in this case. The provision issued presupposes the protection of Indi and authorizes the immediate transfer to the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. The provision also authorizes the adoption of the specialist care plan of the Italian hospital and has appointed its general director, Antonio Perno, as curator of Indi”. This was explained in a note by Christian Concern, an organization active in the United Kingdom, which supports parents of the little girl suffering from a rare mitochondrial DNA disease.

“According to Italian law – specifies Christian Concern – the Italian consul in Manchester has the power to act as a judge and can issue emergency measures. The order was communicated by the new guardian to the managing director of the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham to facilitate a constructive collaboration between the Italian and English health authorities in order to avoid legal issues on conflicts of jurisdiction”.

“It is believed to be the first time such a measure has been issued in an end-of-life case in the UK,” the British organization highlighted.