TheGrefg wanted to be honest about the drop in viewers of the last edition of the Kings League, and it seems that he is very clear about the culprit of this situation.

There is no doubt that the Kings League has lost quite a few viewers in this last season, either because it is no longer as new as before, or because it simply does not have that attraction that other games or even traditional football can have.

It is something that has not gone unnoticed by the main streamers who in recent weeks have not been shy about talking about this new situation of the Kings League which apparently does not worry either Ibai or Piqué.

One of the last streamers to speak out about the drop in Kings League viewers has been TheGrefg, who made a small reflection in front of all his followers in a last live broadcast.

TheGrefg He has commented that the continuous change in the rules, some of which are very complex, means that spectators have to constantly change their chip, trying to understand how a match develops.

Because he considers that the big mistake of the Kings League is the dice, because he believes it is crazy that in 30 seconds they can compensate for having been playing poorly for 20 minutes.

These rules, which he considers too complex for viewers to follow, It causes many to end up disconnecting from the gamessomething that happened for example during the final.

Consider that the rules should be simple, direct and could be explained with only two words.

So he believes that the Kings League should seek a middle balance between innovation with these rules, but at the same time simplicity so that viewers can follow the games without disconnecting in the middle.

