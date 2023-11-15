The two had pretended to be workers but fortunately they were caught by the police. Here’s how it went

November 15, 2023

What happened on Monday 13th morning at Eicma it’s incredible. A 55-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were caught and subsequently reported by the police after attempting to rubare una Kawasaki KX 250 worth 11 thousand euros, displayed right at the Kawasaki stand.

At 9.30 – according to what was subsequently reconstructed by the police and declared by Milano Today – four men, including the 18-year-old young man, showed up at the stand of the Japanese company pretending to be workers and claiming to have to collect four motorcycles, out of a total of 60 on display, for subsequent transport. The alleged operators – two were accomplices – then loaded the vehicles and drove away. A few minutes later the security officer, after having consulted the Kawasaki manager, discovered that the motorcycles to be “transported” there were actually three and not four.

The soldiers of the fair nucleus, present in the pavilions, they blocked all exit routes to prevent the two thieves from escaping with the motorbike, starting a real search of all the departing trucks. After almost 60 minutes of searching the military they found the 250 Kawasaki cross loaded onto a truck with a German license plate, inside which the father and son were. The motorbike was returned to the exhibitor while the two were reported on charges of attempted aggravated theft.

This is a sensational episode but thefts often occur at the fair with complaints from exhibitors. This year, another Japanese manufacturer saw key parts stolen from its bikes on display. Particularly individuals they tried to steal an exhaust, others even a shock absorber.