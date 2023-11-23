The task of collecting waste is no longer a traditional matter in Turkey. The plan that the country developed to confront climate change, one of its pillars, was to treat about 100 thousand tons of waste per day, in a project called “Zero waste“.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Fatih Municipality Operations Director, Fatih Erol, said: “This project is the result of a statement signed by Mrs. Emine Erdogan with the Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017, whose goal is to contribute to Turkey’s circular economy, reduce the potential for negative waste in our environment, and combat climate change.” …If we reduce waste by recycling 40% of it daily, we reduce methane emissions.”

The director of environmental protection and control in the municipality of Zeytinburnu, Muhammad Kisa, adds: “We started a project to earn a profit from waste, as we now find 17,500 citizens holding cards to exchange waste for money. We have introduced about 7,000 tons of recyclable waste into the country’s economy. So far, we have paid approximately 8 million and 500 thousand Turkish liras to our citizens.”

All of this within the scope of the project itself… zero waste, noting that residents’ interaction with it has increased from time to time.

In such initiatives and projects, community awareness appears as a measure of their success, so they continue Environmental awareness campaigns And the accompanying incentives to support its sustainability and expand its scope in future stages.