The Zelda movie will be co-produced between Nintendo and Sony.

Artwork de Link en Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

This week we have been able to see how Nintendo has had one of its biggest announcementssince Miyamoto himself used the official Nintendo Japan account to announce the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, this being a film that would be co-produced by Sony (the same one that has PlayStation) and that would feature Avi Arad and Miyamoto as producers of it.

Given this, it must be said that although many expected it to be an animated film in the purest style of Super Mario Bros., which premiered last April globally, it seems that in this case we are going to see flesh and blood actors playing Zelda charactersbeing that many are already trying to find out the profile of actors who could appear in the film with some favorites and others not so much.

Miyamoto has been planning this film for a decade

However, the key here is that, despite the few data that have been released about the project, it seems that Miyamoto had something to say in the recent question and answer session that Nintendo has offered to its investors, and during it it confirmed that He and Avi Arad have been talking about the project for ten yearsbeing that Nintendo and Sony are taking all measures so that the project has the quality you deserve according to the expectations of the fans.

It should be noted that, although they have been planning the film for quite some time**, it does not seem that it will be released in theaters in the short term, since the pre-production period is usually the longest in order to, as the Miyamoto itself, make sure to offer a quality product.

Therefore, the obvious thing is to think that, at a minimum, The Legend of Zelda movie will not be released until at least 2026being that as the months and years go by we will get to know the actors who will give life to the characters as well as whether or not it will be based on a specific video game in the franchise or if it will be an original story.

