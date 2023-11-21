The Zelda movie has been on the lips of many fans for years, and finally a few weeks ago we had the official announcement that would mark the beginning of one of the Nintendo’s most glorious stages in the film industry. A project that has been in the making for years.

Miyamoto made the announcement through official Nintendo profile on social networks. Literally collapsing the entire network and making the great Nintendera community fall in love once again. And it is thanks to part of this community that we have been able to see statements from years ago by the director who will direct the Live Action film.

We’re talking about Wes Ball:

Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it… the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be… THE LEGEND OF ZELDA. — Wes Ball (@wesball) January 29, 2010

The director himself dreamed more than a decade ago of directing one day a Zelda project in the style of what happened with James Cameron’s Avatar film. And time flies too high. Because as we have seen, the famous director today will be in charge of bringing the Zelda movie to reality.

Some characters they could use motion capture

The possibilities are endless.

And for this it is most likely that they will be used modern motion detection systems, facial gestures and MOCAP. Everything to achieve a maximum degree of professionalism in the adaptation of one of the most important sagas in the history of video games and of Nintendo itself.

Do you think that Wes Ball’s vision Will it be perfect for the adaptation of the saga?

