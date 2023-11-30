Almost all revolutions have a defined date. This is the case of ChatGPT, which began its particular journey a year ago today, on November 30, 2022. What we did not imagine was what this chatbot would end up unleashing. These 365 days have been frenetic, surprising, disturbing and even magical. They seem to be, however, just the beginning of an absolute disruption in our world. It doesn’t hurt to review how it was created, so from Xataka we wanted to review everything that has happened around ChatGPT in the last 12 months.

Mind-blowing growth. The popularity of this chatbot skyrocketed as soon as it was born. In January, two months later, 100 million active monthly users had already been reached, and nearly 13 million unique users used it every day. Neither TikTok nor Instagram: ChatGPT became the fastest growing internet platform in history. A few days ago Sam Altman indicated that ChatGPT has 100 million active users… every week.

Nos like love to talk. An important part of ChatGPT’s success was the success with which OpenAI developed its conversational interface. DALL-E did not achieve the initial impact that ChatGPT did – Midjourney won the game there along with Stable Diffusion – and that way of using it, with a simple conversation, made taking advantage of it become something natural for users. It is something similar to what Apple achieved with the graphical user interface of its Macintosh: bringing technology closer to the end user and making it accessible is a critical ingredient for its success.

An absolute revolution . There are many personalities who have recognized that ChatGPT and the rest of the generative AI models represent a true revolution for our world. One that is often compared to the PC, the internet or the smartphone. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, believes we are facing our second great technological revolution – the first was the graphical user interface – and states that “the era of AI has begun.”

Frenetic evolution. In these 12 months we have seen how both ChatGPT and the rest of the generative AI models—and other projects in other fields of AI—have advanced significantly. OpenIA launched GPT-4 arrived in March, Google presented PaLM 2 in May and for example Midjourney has had a first half of the year with constant improvements – with the permission of DALL-E 3 -.

Rivals everywhere. Other ChatGPT rivals—with special attention to Claude in the commercial market and Llama 2 in Open Source—have also demonstrated their growing capabilities. OpenAI has been very ambitious, first with its deployment of plugins and later with its replacements, the promising (but still uncertain success) GPTs and their corresponding App Store-style store. Open Source competitors, although not very popular outside of academia or enthusiasts, are also managing to advance at striking rates that put them at the level of GPT 3-5 or GPT-4 in various metrics according to a recent study. The research and development in this field continues to be amazing, and there is a real explosion of knowledge that favors and drives these improvements.





Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and absolutely visible face of the revolution we have experienced with ChatGPT. Source: The Grove 2022 (Flickr)

But also a potential threat. Another recurring debate has been the one that has outlined AI and its development as a potential threat to humanity. Experts like Geoffrey Hinton resigned from Google sending that message, . Even Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, recognized that there could be risks in the development of artificial general intelligence, a project that he considered “the most important in the history of humanity.” Other leading experts say that this threat is “absurdly ridiculous”, but the message continues to be spread and shared even by those working on the development of powerful AI models. The questions are clear: are we going too fast? What can we do so that AI does not get out of hand?

The letter that Elon signed (to buy time). Precisely these fears led to the publication of an open letter at the end of March asking companies to immediately pause the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for six months. Among the signatories was Elon Musk, who expressed his apparent concern. It may have been real, but in the meantime Musk began launching his own project to rival ChatGPT. The result is Grok, a sarcastic chatbot that for now does not seem to stand up to the big players on the market.

Regulation in the air. This concern, like the threat to privacy, has led to the need to regulate the development of artificial intelligence models. Even Sam Altman defended this necessity, although he probably did so out of self-interest. Governments around the world have tried to make progress in this area, but efforts are disparate and often contrary. The European Union is the one that has made the most progress with its AI Act, but this initiative, divided into layers, seems especially restrictive. Today one thing seems certain: there are no restrictions for those who develop these models.

Copyright. ChatGPT works—like other generative AI models—thanks to prior training that is enormously intensive in computing power and the amount of data necessary for the process. The question, of course, is where this data comes from and if there is a copyright violation. Neither OpenAi, nor Google, nor any other company is especially transparent—quite the opposite—in this sense, and that has generated enormous controversies on the part of writers and artists and, of course, various demands. There have been projects trying to alleviate the problem and watermark AI creations, but the problem remains. The bad thing is that differentiating texts or images generated by an AI from those created by human beings is increasingly difficult – not even OpenAI can do it – and everything indicates that it will end up being practically impossible.





Congratulations, ChatGPT. Don’t get out of hand, come on.

Don’t trust chatbots. ChatGPT posed a potential threat to Google and its search engine from the beginning—remember “code red”?—and Microsoft soon integrated it into Bing to take advantage of that inertia. Google counterattacked with Bard but so far its impact seems to have been less than expected. The reason may be simple: the answers provided by these engines, like those offered by ChatGPT and its rivals—the same ones that Google claims “can outshine us”—are unreliable. Despite the security and apparent coherence with which they answer our questions, they make mistakes, invent data without hesitation, and “hallucinate” and rave. Not to say that they don’t know how to keep secrets.

The machines that will steal our jobs. ChatGPT has also made it clear that with this and other platforms it is possible to solve our work more efficiently. This was first discovered by educational and economic experts: traditional homework seems meaningless in the short term, and the use of ChatGPT to do classwork is very popular. The impact on the world of employment can be potentially enormous, and there are already examples of how ChatGPT or Midjourney have affected several industries but have also generated new jobs, such as prompt engineer.

The big winners. It is curious, but the company that has gained the most from the launch of ChatGPT is not its creator, OpenAI, or Microsoft, its great ally, but NVIDIA. Its professional graphics cards are crucial to quickly train these generative AI models, and thanks to this and insane demand, the company has become—in addition to a weapon in the trade war against China—the absolute winner of 2023, by less in the economic field. Around this phenomenon, yes, a whole new industry has emerged with startups and large companies that try to take advantage of the opportunity by launching their own services or that – in many cases – take advantage of existing models so that users can enjoy them in comfortable and expensive monthly installments.

There are also losers. During this time we have also had negative surprises, and probably the most notable has been that of Apple, which is still missing from this map. Sources close to the company say that it is trying to correct its potential biggest mistake in years with money, but time will tell whether or not they can recover lost ground. Amazon, which had not yet decided how to attack this market, first wanted to position itself as a neutral ally for everyone, but these days it has confirmed its own proposal, currently a business one, with its Q chatbot.

Image | Xataka with Bing Image Creator

In Xataka | The PC industry is going through difficult times. HP is surprisingly optimistic for one reason: AI