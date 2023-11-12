After several years of seeing the iPad from afar, Android tablets are slowly beginning to regain ground in the mid- and high-range, with the firm commitment of brands like Xiaomi or realme in this sector to stand up to Apple with power and somewhat lower prices. more restrained.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 undoubtedly has everything you need, and it is not a basic model, but rather it has the power to play whatever you want and how you want, and also with an excellent 11-inch screen, but best of all is its price: now AliExpress has left it at only 269 euros for Singles’ Day, but it is also There is a discount code available for 30 euros for this product, the ES30, although it has a limited number of uses.

In this way it is at the price of any Chinese tablet, one of the most basic, but for example it has a great procesador Snapdragon 870 which for now no other model has under 500 euros, so the quality-price ratio is much more than outstanding.

In addition, there are more things that make this tablet worth it, and that is that it boasts battery life and good sound, and we have been able to see everything first-hand in its analysis, which comes out very well in general terms.

If there is a drawback, it would be that MIUI is a version of Android that is slower and heavier than desirable, although now that Xiaomi has announced a new layer for its devices it is possible that we will see it on this tablet before on many mobile phones, and That would be excellent news.

To put the AliExpress price in context, Amazon sells the Xiaomi Pad 6 for well over 300 euros, so the price difference is wide enough so that there is no color between one store and another.

To this we must add that it comes from Plaza, which is the local version of AliExpress in Spain, that is, they are products that are already in our country and that are sent in just a few days, a luxury, and without having to go through customs.

All potential problems disappear with these conditions and it remains simply an excellent Android tablet with potential for many years ahead at a price that no other store can now match.

