As it could not be otherwise, in the 11th of the 11th there are many Asian brands that go all out, and one of them predictably meets expectations: Xiaomi, which comes with all kinds of products from its catalog at truly affordable prices. ridiculous compared to what they cost any day in any store.

Among those chosen are some of the top devices, such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, that despite the price it has reached, it is a very high-level phone. AliExpress is temporarily selling it for only 270 euros, although with limited units as usually happens on 11.11.

To make matters worse, you can add a discount code to that price if you arrive in time to redeem it. It is the ES50 and it should mean a 50 euro discount when processing the order, which is not bad at all and makes this mobile phone, one of Xiaomi’s best, truly at a knockdown price.

Not only is it a competitive price, but the sales and shipping conditions are also very competitive, and it is sold by AliExpress through Plaza, its version with products that are already in warehouses in Spain.

This has a clear and obvious advantage and that is that shipping is much faster than if you buy it in China, with a Estimated delivery time of 3-5 days on almost all productsbut the thing is that the guarantee also becomes the one required by law for products sold in Spain, that is, three years.

In this way it can be said that AliExpress truly shatters the competition, since the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G still costs much more than 300 euros on Amazon, so there is a more than large difference.

These are the most important offers of the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress

120W charging and AMOLED display

Point by point it can be stated that despite the very low price it now has, the adjective cheap does not fit well with this phone, which boasts specifications never seen before below 300 euros.

For example, we are talking about one of the fastest charges on the market today, at 120W no less, and that means that with just 15 minutes of charging you should have 50-70% of the battery charged, enough to charge the day.

In addition, the 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED screen is a much more immersive experience than the conventional 90 Hz ones, to which you will surely have a hard time returning later if you end up buying this mobile.

