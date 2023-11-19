No store has wanted to wait for the date set for Black Friday, which is Friday the 24th, and in fact all have been advancing offers to a greater or lesser extent, with two that have clearly decided to go all out: Amazon and PcComponentes .

The first of them already has practically all its offers, and there are some flashy ones, while PcComponentes does not want to be less and is gradually dropping important bargains, such as the one that now drops the price of the Xiaomi 13T to 496 euros in PcComponentes now 499 euros on Amazon.

It is a very, very competitive price, especially because it is a mobile that has only been on sale for a few weeks and that has a rope for a while, with several top details that put it at the level of the best in terms of photography, power or screen.

Xiaomi has just updated its T range of smartphones with the arrival of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. Both top-of-the-range mobiles and camera development together with Leica. This is the lowest range, due to its CPU.

For that price, if you decide to buy it, you will have, for example, a excellent camera developed between Xiaomi and Leica, a guarantee of qualityand which the brand boasts about whenever it can, since in theory it is one of the best in the Android world in any circumstance, and with 4K video, among other things.

Besides, the screen is AMOLED at 144 Hzsomething that is not common even in the price segment that moves around 500 euros, with ultra-fast charging at 67W and wireless charging as well.

It is generally a beast of power thanks to the Mediatek Dimensity 8200, a processor that has proven time and time again that it is at least on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, if not above, although it all depends on how you use it. to give at the moment of truth.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

If there is a drawback it would undoubtedly be the software, since Xiaomi continues to use MIUI, its own version of Android that is clearly known for wasting some of the power of its phones and having many more pre-installed applications than it should.

It is the evil of almost all Android brands, with honorable exceptions such as OnePlus perhaps and, of course, Google, which also sells its Pixel 7 on Amazon for 499 euros, a mobile from 2022 but which is still one of the best in terms of quality and price without any doubt.

In any case, if you decide to buy the Xiaomi 13T it is a sure success, and in addition both Amazon and PcComponentes have free shipping with a commitment to deliver in 2-3 days maximum.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here