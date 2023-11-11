Larian Studios continues to work on the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox and the Xbox Series S version has generated great benefit for other platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 It has been released on PC and PS5, but Larian Studios is currently working on bringing its acclaimed game to Xbox Series X|S. The “problem” is that the Series S version is taking some time due to the particularities of the console.

Luckily for Microsoft console users, Running Studios remains committed to bringing Baldur’s Gate 3 to the current generation and despite the difficulties, thanks, precisely to Xbox Series S, Players on other platforms will benefit.

Xbox Series S significantly improves Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 creative director Swen Vincke took to Twitter to share a pair of graphics from a recent trailer that improve game performance thanks to the work the development team is doing with the Series S version.

Basically, The memory for Baldur’s Gate 3 has improved working for this console. Now, the RAM usage for this game has dropped from 5.2 GB to 4.7 GB. This represents a 10% reduction, and even more in the use of VRAM, which goes from 3.5 GB to 2.3 GB (24% less).

I received a nice gift from our engineers. Ensuring memory is under control and having a buffer for spikes was the main thing holding us back. I think this will benefit all platforms as well. There is still some work left, but it is very close.

When will the game be released on Microsoft consoles? Well, it has been said that Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S would arrive at the beginning of December, if all goes well at Larian Studios.

