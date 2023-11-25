Xbox has a curse: it has never won a Game of the Year award since The Game Awards has existed. Even, on several occasions, none of its titles has been nominated for Game of the Year (GOTY), the most relevant category of the event.

This has happened since 2014, the year in which the award ceremony was renewed and took the format that we all know now. What’s going on? Does Xbox not have games up to par or is it simply unlucky? The reality is that various factors have not favored him and, in 2023, history repeats itself.

And the GOTY, Xbox?

Xbox has gained more and more presence at The Game Awards thanks to its accelerated growth. This year it is not only present for Xbox Game Studios, as titles from Bethesda and Activision Blizzard are also counted in its total nominations.

From this perspective, it could be said that Xbox already has one or another GOTY in its history. For example, Overwatch, the Blizzard shooter that was crowned the best game of the year in 2016. However, this retroactive effect is an illusion, which does not do justice to the work of the rest of the company and its studios.

Whether you like it or not, Xbox hasn’t won a GOTY on its own. Now, that doesn’t mean that their games are bad or don’t have what it takes to be recognized with such an important distinction. Over the last decade, Xbox has given its players outstanding titles, but then why haven’t they won and in other cases even been nominated?

Once again, Xbox was conspicuous by its absence

It all depends on the approach. We could say that, for some years, the other companies simply did better and delivered more outstanding titles. For example, 2017 was an incredible year for gaming and the heavyweights competing for GOTY.

In the end, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was placed above Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, PUBG and Super Mario Odyssey, games that were quite relevant in their respective genres and platforms. Meanwhile, Xbox was going through a difficult time with Forza Motorsport 7, Halo Wars 2, and third-party games like Cuphead.

It’s also worth remembering that there were years when Xbox had even more problems delivering content, which prevented it from being among those chosen for a GOTY. In 2018, God of War was crowned above Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Celeste and Red Dead Redemption 2.

That year, Xbox launched Forza Horizon 4 and 2 other titles that suffered from its game-as-a-service model: State of Decay 2 and Sea of ​​Thieves, which debuted with certain problems that marked them negatively and were not among the nominees. Unfortunately for them, the games needed time to clean up their image and stand out.

The Xbox curse, when will it end?

Would Sea of ​​Thieves and other Xbox games be GOTY candidates if they debuted in their current state? Maybe; What is certain is that, at least, they would have a better chance of being among the nominees. The point is that, for reasons that we already mentioned and others, the situation has been similar in subsequent years.

The curse continued in 2019, when The Outer Worlds was nominated for GOTY. As you know, it is a game from Obsidian Entertainment, a studio that is part of Xbox Game Studios. However, it was not distributed by Xbox because the purchasing process was still active. In the end, Private Division was in charge of distributing the RPG and Xbox was left without a nomination.

Fans of the brand had hope in 2022, when the company competed for the GOTY with excellent titles such as DEATHLOOP and Psychonauts 2. However, the surprise was that It Takes Two was crowned the winner of that year and snatched the desired award from Xbox.

For many, the last straw may be precisely 2023, as Xbox is stronger than ever. Despite this, their big releases were left out of the GOTY nominations. Of course, we are referring to Starfield and Hi-Fi Rush, Bethesda titles.

Big titles were left out of the GOTY nominations

What happened? Once again luck played against Xbox. We are talking about one of the best years for video games in history, with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and much more.

If Starfield and Hi-Fi Rush had arrived in a year less full of true masterpieces, they would surely be among the GOTY. This is something that has affected more companies, not just Xbox, since titles such as Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were also left out. That said, Xbox has gone a decade without nominations and there is a clear culprit.

Xbox does not have any GOTY and there is a culprit

There are several factors why Xbox has not won a single GOTY in the history of The Game Awards. Of course, the topic lends itself to conspiracy theories focused on the press, the organization of the event and other factors outside the company.

The reality is that everything has an explanation and the big culprit is Xbox One. As we told you in other articles, Microsoft’s strategy for said console was a disaster. Its impact was such that it took Xbox years to recover and get out of that bad streak that affected a key pillar of its strategy: games.

For years, Xbox struggled to deliver content to its players, as it was more important to right the ship and make a radical change in strategy. At that stage, PlayStation and Nintendo created some of their best games while Xbox simply couldn’t keep up.

A setback that was very expensive for Xbox

Consequently, in recent years Xbox has faced an enviable catalog of games from its competitors. In a way, this has prevented it from competing against each other for the most notable awards at The Game Awards, practically since the event has existed.

It is no coincidence that Xbox One debuted in 2013 and that the first edition of The Game Awards was held a year later. It is also not a coincidence that Xbox did not obtain a GOTY precisely during that decade, in which it experienced its worst generation so far.

Phil Spencer, executive manager of Microsoft Gaming, accepted this serious setback and showed a defeatist attitude towards Nintendo and PlayStation. In case you don’t remember, the manager stated that one of Xbox’s biggest mistakes had been losing the Xbox One generation, as it was when its rivals built a large game library.

Yes, precisely those titles have won or been nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards in recent years. To this we must add the rest of the talent from across the industry, with studios such as BioWare, CD Projekt RED and FromSoftware, which have also been crowned with the highest award of the night, even on several occasions.

Now, things have changed with Xbox since then and it is more than evident. The company had a 2023 full of excellent content and important first-party releases, such as the aforementioned Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, as well as Forza Motorsport.

So, are these games not up to the task of competing for a GOTY? Of course they have potential, but there are those who will say that they arrived at a bad time, since the year was full of very high quality titles.

The curse will end one day

Will the time come when Xbox will raise its first GOTY? We think so. It will inevitably happen, but it’s not clear when or with which game. The Xbox Game Studios machinery seems more oiled than ever and it is a matter of time before it fully recovers from the various crises it has suffered.

On the other hand, all Bethesda and Activision Blizzard studios are already part of the company. In theory, this gives Xbox more opportunities to win: its teams have important projects in the oven and it would not be unusual for one to receive the GOTY in the coming years.

Fable, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, The Outer Wilds 2, The Elder Scrolls VI are just some of the titles that will arrive in the coming years and that could compete with everything the industry offers. The point is that getting the statuette not only depends on Xbox and the quality of its games, it also matters what its competitors do.

