Prepare for an exciting journey into the mysterious world of The X-Files, as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are set to return in The X-Files: Perihelion.

This epic novel by New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray comes five years after the final episodes of the legendary series The X-Files starring Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) were released.

In this new story, our beloved FBI agents are still recovering from the loss of their son William. But the news of an unexpected pregnancy brings a ray of hope to their lives. Mulder and Scully are determined to raise their son together, while struggling to find meaning in his work.

But when the FBI faces a series of murders committed by two “unique” individuals, the agency has no choice but to seek the help of experienced agents. The electricity seems to obey one of the murderers, while the other disappears from the crime scene like a shadow disappearing into the mist. What secrets do these sinister criminals hide? The agency decides to reopen the X-Files, and Mulder and Scully are summoned for the challenge.

A return to darkness.

Expediente X The X-Files: Perihelion

Despite accepting with reservations, the agents embark on this new investigation, aware of the risks they and their future child face. Their mission is clear: find justice for the victims of these enigmatic murders. However, his work in this sinister case does not go unnoticed. A shadowy cabal, the heirs of the defunct Syndicate, have their own plans and are willing to do anything to protect her secrets.

What Mulder and Scully discover is beyond their imagination, as they find themselves embroiled in a global threat of unprecedented proportions. The fate of the world and your own future are at stake. Can our heroes unravel this new mystery? The return of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in The X-Files: Perihelion promises a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected twists and imminent dangers.

Are you ready for a new chapter in the world of The X-Files? Don’t miss this exciting story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.