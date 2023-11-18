Seven thousand and eight hundred. This is the estimated total of jobs cut from January 1, 2023 to today in the video game industry, and the year isn’t over yet so this figure can still grow.

I know you’re wondering and no, this is not intended to be a photocopy article the one written by Marco Bortoluzzi and published on these virtual pages last September. More than anything, he wants to try to offer another point of view to all those people who rightly say that 2023 was one of the best years for video games. On the other hand, this year alone we have had the opportunity to play such a quantity of quality works that it is frightening.

You have to go back many years to find a similar concentration of quality video games

Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder to always remain at Nintendo, but also smaller productions such as Cocoon, Slay the Princess, Sea of ​​Stars, Dave the Diver, or the so-called double A’s of the caliber of The Talos Principle 2, Hi-Fi Rush, Armored Core 6. I have just under a dozen mentioned, but I think I’ve got the idea. You have to go back many years to find a similar concentration of quality video games.

Yet all this has a cost.

We like to talk about success stories. We like to talk about the video games we are passionate about. We like to talk about the studios that make it. Probably the most emblematic case in this sense is that of Larian Studios and Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a perfect story that I’ve already had the opportunity to tell in an in-depth analysis published just before the launch of what – in fact – is already the game of the year for many. Yet for every Larian Studios that makes it, there are dozens, if not hundreds of companies that throw in the towel (or are forced to). It’s like this in all areas of life, but this year we had yet another demonstration that video games are not an idyllic world, if we ever needed confirmation.

IT WAS A HORRIBLE YEAR FOR THE VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY

Seven thousand eight hundred, in fact. Seven thousand eight hundred people who lost their jobs this year according to VideogameLayoffs. Yes, the situation is so dramatic that someone decided to keep track of all the layoffs occurred in the last ten and a half months. There are companies that have been closed or have gone out of business, like Volition and Mimimi, but there are also giants like Unity and Epic Games that are cutting hundreds of jobs with the same nonchalance with which my mother cuts onion for sauce of Sunday. Without tears, however, do you know how much the bosses who pocket the production bonuses care anyway?

Yet the signs of this crisis have been clear for some time. Many years ago uno Shawn Layden as soon as he left Sony’s staff he said that the development costs of the so-called triple A would have grown so much as to make such projects unsustainable. Fast forward and we find ourselves in exactly the situation hypothesized by Layden: producing and developing a video game costs so much that one misstep is enough to compromise the stability of a company. It happened in the case of The Callisto Protocol, for example, with the publisher Krafton who cut the staff of Striking Distance Studios after the flop of the horror-tinged action. It happened con Volition, closed by Embracer (also) due to that disaster called Saints Row. But something similar happened also to Mimimiwhich despite many successful games (including the latest Shadow Gambit) has decided to close the shutters due to too much stress linked to the search for financing and increasingly high costs.

The live service bubble is deflating

In the meantime large companies have started to focus on live services, it’s a shame that that bubble is also deflating faster and faster. And indeed Epic Games is in trouble now that Fortnite is no longer able to cover the costs incurred by the rest of the company, including the proprietary store that it is still at a loss. Sony had to reevaluate plans for its multiplayer video gamesWhile Bungie – now in the PlayStation family – fired about a hundred people.



Within this scenario, as if nothing had happened, the video game industry is preparing to celebrate itself during the usual The Game Awards. It will be interesting to see how Geoff Keighley will address the issue, if he ever does, before overwhelming viewers with dozens of trailers and various advertisements, between one useless awards ceremony and another. Maybe a statuette will actually go to Bungiecompeting with Destiny 2 in the “Best Community Support” a few weeks after the dismissal of the community managers of the online shooter. Because on top of the damage we couldn’t miss the insult.

Previous article

Atari 2600+ – Review