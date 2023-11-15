Ginny’s tragic kidnapping is one of the worst crimes in One Piece.

Chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga has addressed one of the worst crimes in the series.

Over the years, the One Piece plot has included countless shocking events that reflect the level of evil and criminality of some of the characters in the serieswho have not measured themselves when committing their misdeeds, being a clear example of them, the Celestial Dragonssince these vile and despicable individuals have been characterized by their tyranny and disrespect for the lives of other inhabitants in this vast universe that Oda created.

The Future Island arc has delved a little deeper into the events of One Piece’s pastwhich has caused a small glimpse of a large part of the crimes committed by the Celestial Dragonswhich could be included in a long, endless list, demonstrating how despicable these individuals can be.

However, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga has shown the worst crime these villains could have committedsince it is so serious that it makes more plausible the hatred that many may feel for the despicable World Nobles.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1098 of the One Piece manga.

It is well known that Eiichiro Oda has been characterized by adapting real-world problems in his work, showing different nuances of these unfortunate vicissitudes that many people usually deal with every day. However, the mangaka has taken things further, as he has used these elements insightfully, giving them a different and deeper perspective than confirms that the story of One Piece is not only full of fun.

As we have mentioned, the last chapters of the One Piece manga have addressed Kuma’s tragic past in which more details of this character and of his daughter, Bonneysince the origin of the young pirate has also been revealed, who turned out to be Ginny’s daughterBartholomew’s childhood friend.

But this is not all, since in the middle of Kuma’s flashbacks it has been possible know Ginny’s backstory, who was kidnapped by a Celestial Dragon who forced her to be his wife, this being a great crime by the Tenryuubitos which ends up confirming the true face of these individuals, who have abused, humiliated and vilely murdered out of simple whim.

Ginny’s backstory explores a much more sensitive topic that had not been included by Oda until now, as is sexual abuse, since this was kidnapped by a World Noble for two yearsforcing her to be his wife, leaving pregnant with Bonney, who apparently is the daughter of said Celestial Dragon. Likewise, after she got sick, she was discarded, a detail that reflects the monstrosity of the Tenryuubitos and evil in their actions.

The heartbreaking and merciless crime committed against Ginny could be classified as one of the worst in the seriessince this adds greater emotional depth and maturity to the plot, demonstrating that this work not only tells fun pirate adventures, since it also usually includes very delicate topics that do not leave anyone indifferent.

Notably Ginny’s backstory has changed the plot foreversince it has given a deeper touch which foreshadows that this work will address much darker and disturbing topics in the coming events, which will continue to confirm that The Celestial Dragons are the real villains of the series, who use their authority to commit misdeeds, following the example of the World Government, an organization that hides many secrets from the past.

Without a doubt, One Piece’s most recent arc has addressed all kinds of shocking eventsbeing the Ginny’s backstory a clear example of thissince the young woman was the victim of one of the worst crimes in the series committed by the World Nobles.

